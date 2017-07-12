OMAHA — Herman “Skip” Muller III, 78, Omaha, died July 6, 2017, at home in Omaha.

Services were July 11 in Omaha.

Skip was born to Opal and Herman “Hans” Muller II, May 11, 1939, in Columbus. He grew up in Columbus, with the occasional adventure across the country. After graduation, he went on to college in Hastings, then Wayne. He decided to join the military. After checking with multiple branches, the Navy took him that day – only to find out he got seasick. Somehow he made it through his four years and returned to Nebraska to work and go to school. While working in Norfolk, he met his wife to be, Jean Burns. They were married Dec. 17, 1969, in the Wayne State College Chapel. After landing in Jacksonville, Texas, their first child was born. Four and a half years later, Skip was ready to move again. Not as adventurous as her husband, his wife Jean put her foot down. The only way she was moving was back to Nebraska, Omaha this time and the snow. This is where their second child was born and he stayed for the rest of his life.

With a lifetime love of golf, Skip played as often as he could, but never rode in a cart. He also enjoyed carpentry, camping and playing cards, and doling out words of wisdom to anyone who would listen.

Skip is survived by his wife of 47 years, Jean Muller; his daughters, Paige Muller and Kacy Muller; his grandchildren, Kaylee Keller, Kolbey Bruno and Oliver Muller; with his first great-grandchild on the way; step mother-in-law, Darlene Burns; brothers and sisters in-law, Lonnie Wood, Pat (Harley) Reinoehl, Steve Burns, Monte (Linda) Burns, Tom (Lori) Burns, Betty (Bob) Rager, Ken (Chris) Burns, Don (Lori) Burns and Judy (Don) Jorgensen; many nieces, nephews and great-nieces and nephews.

Skip was preceded in death by his parents; his sisters, Connie Wood and Donna Muller; parents-in-law, Harold and Phyllis Burns; one niece, Nicole Burns; and one nephew, Brandon Burns.