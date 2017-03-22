HARTINGTON — Helen Eskins, 94, Hartington, died March 19, 2017, at the Hartington Care and Rehabilitation Center, Hartington.

Visitation will be Wednesday, from 5-8 p.m., with a vigil service at 7 p.m., at the Wintz Funeral Home, Hartington, and continue Thursday, at church, one hour prior to services.

Mass of Christian Burial will be March 23, at 10:30 a.m., at Holy Trinity Catholic Church, Hartington, with the Rev. Owen Korte officiating.

Burial will be at St. Michael’s Cemetery, Hartington.

Pallbearers will be Helen’s grandsons, Kelly Clarkson, Ryan Uhing, David Uhing, Marc Uhing, Jeremy Eskins, Jason Eskins, Josh Eskins, Cameron Eskins and Drew Eskins.

Honorary pallbearers will be Helen’s granddaughters, Tracy Holcomb, Jessica Eskins, Brenda Malcom, Hannah Eskins, Kara Eskins and Adriana McManus.

Helen Louise Eskins was born July 9, 1922 in Itasca, Texas, to Ira Otis and Viola Belle (Chandler) Flippin. She grew up in central Texas and graduated from Hillsboro High School. Helen did domestic work for several families until she began working as a riveter during WWII. She married John William Eskins July 8, 1943, in Fort Worth, Texas. After John was discharged from the Army in 1945, they moved to Hartington, in February of 1946. John began Eskins Radio and TV Service. Helen raised their family of five children and also worked for the Soil Conservation office in Hartington for 25 years.

Helen was a member of Holy Trinity Church and its Perpetual Adoration, Christian Mothers and Catholic Daughters of America. Helen volunteered at the Cedar County Fair Open Class exhibits and loved to quilt and sew.

Helen is survived by four children and spouses, Carol and Lenny Clarkson, Creighton; John Eskins Jr., Wynot; Robert Eskins, Yankton, S.D.; Dan and Lynn Eskins, Crofton; 15 grandchildren; 15 great-grandchildren; two sisters, Loraine (Quincy) Lewis, Ft. Worth, Texas, and Lou Etta Morris, Burleson, Texas; and one brother, John Flippin, Benbrook, Texas; and many nieces and nephews.

She was preceded in death by her parents; husband, John, March 14, 1997, at the age of 78; daughter, Jean M. Eskins, Nov. 28, 2016, at the age of 61; daughter-in-law, Cindy Eskins, Oct. 22, 1998, at the age of 44; a brother, Otis Flippin; and four sisters, Claudine Quattlebaum, Willie Belle Watson, Maggie Pinkerton and Flora Lee Bradshaw.