Yankton, S.D. — Harold Francis Schaefer, 88, Yankton, S.D., died April 30, 2017, at Avera Sister James Care Center, Yankton.

Visitations was Thursday at the Opsahl-Kostel Funeral Home and Crematory, Yankton, with a Rosary and a Scripture service. Visitation resumed one hour prior to the service at the church.

Mass of Christian Burial was May 5 at St. Benedict Catholic Church, Yankton, with Rev. Ken Lulf officiating.

Burial was at St. Boniface Catholic Cemetery, Menominee, with Military graveside rites presented by the Crofton American Legion Post #128 and the Ernest Bowyer VFW Post #791, Yankton.

Harold was born Dec. 23, 1928, to Henry Schaefer and Theresa Bruns Schaefer on the family home near Menominee. He attended St. Boniface School, Menominee, through the eighth grade and high school for two years in Fordyce, before graduating from Yankton High School in 1946. After high school, he worked with his brothers and father on the family farm. He served during the Korean conflict and was stationed in Austria for 15 months. After his discharge, he came back to the farm. He worked for a short time in Seattle, Wash., and Butte, Mont., with United Airlines. He returned home and worked with his father on the farm.

He married Helen Bickett Aug. 22, 1961. His father retired and Harold took over the operation of the farm. He and Helen had six sons, Danny, Bill, Henry, Jerome, Bernard and Harold. Jr. They retired and moved to Yankton in 1993. Harold continued to help on the farm after his retirement.

Harold was active in his church and community. He served on the school board of the district school, was president of the Cedar Catholic School Board, a member and president of the parish council and a member of the Omaha Diocesan School Board.

He enjoyed playing cards with his friends at the VFW club.

Harold is survived by his wife, Helen; his sons, Danny (Mary), Bill, Henry (Ann), Jerome (Hope), Bernard (Nikki) and Harold Jr. (Kim); 18 grandchildren; sister, Rita Zavadil and several nieces and nephews.

He was preceded in death by his parents; brothers, Sylvester and Ralph; sisters, Maxine, Mildred Schroeder, Mary Hoesing and Theresa; and brothers in-law, Roman Schroeder, Wilfred Zavadil and Delano Hoesing; and two infant grandchildren.