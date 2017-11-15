HARTINGTON — Harold Francis Leise, 91, Hartington, died Nov. 10, 2017, at the Park View Haven Nursing Home, Coleridge.

Visitation and a Vigil Service were Monday at the church, and resumed Tuesday at the church.

Mass of Christian Burial was Nov. 14 at the Holy Trinity Catholic Church, Hartington, with Rev. Owen Korte officiating.

Burial was in St. Michael’s Cemetery, Hartington, with military honors provided by the Hartington VFW Post 5283 and the American Legion Riders.

Pallbearers were his grandchildren, Jason Noecker, Tonya Heithold, Kacie Feilmeier, Derrick Leise, Tyson Leise and Alex Leise.

The Wintz Funeral Home, Hartington, assisted with the arrangements.

Harold was born Aug. 31, 1926, at Hartington, to Joseph William and Agatha M. (Becker) Leise. He grew up in the Hartington area and graduated from Holy Trinity High School in 1944. Harry served in the Army during WWII, 1945-1946, and reenlisted from 1950-1951. Harry married Jolene Becker Oct. 28, 1952, in Hartington. They made their home on a farm north of Hartington where Harold farmed until 1975. Together they operated the Hartington VFW Club from 1975-1980. From 1980-1989 Harold owned and operated Leise’s Bar, Hartington. He drove a gravel truck for Hartington Concrete from 1989-2010. Harry also drove a school bus for the Hartington Public School from 1974-2010. He became a resident of Park View Haven Nursing Home Sept. 5, 2017.

Harold was a member of the Holy Trinity Catholic Church, Hartington, and was a life member of the Hartington VFW Post 5283. He enjoyed fishing, gardening and driving his gravel truck.

Harold is survived by his wife of 65 years, Jolene Leise, Hartington; five children, Deb and Rick Perk, Hartington; Sandy and Ken Bohlken, Norfolk; Sheila and Ron Jueden, Hartington; Jeff and Mary Leise, Hartington; Bill and Theresa Leise, Normal, Ill.; and a daughter-in-law, Deb Leise, Hartington; 14 grandchildren and14 great-grandchildren; a brother, Gene Leise, Red Wing, Minn.; a sister, Monica and Bill Loberg, Carroll; and a sister-in-law, Charlotte Leise, Hartington.

He was preceded in death by his parents; a son, Dan Leise; a granddaughter, Elli Leise; a brother, Ralph Leise; sister, Elaine Leise; and a sister-in-law, Jean Leise.