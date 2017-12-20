Coleridge — Gloria Nadine Vogle, 91, Coleridge, died Dec. 17, 2017, at the Avera Sacred Heart Hospital, Yankton, S.D.

Visitation and a Prayer Service were Tuesday at the Wintz Funeral Home, Coleridge. Visitation will begin at 9:30 a.m., Wednesday at the church.

Funeral Services will be Dec. 20, at 10:30 a.m., at the Immanuel Lutheran Church, Coleridge, with Rev Russ Lambert officiating.

Burial will be in the Lawn Ridge Cemetery, Coleridge.

Pallbearers will be Ronald Koch, Rodney Koch, Charlie Vogle, Pat Guy, Bryan Guy, Marlin Roth and Rodney Benson.

Gloria was born Aug. 5, 1926, at Wayne, to Ernest Louis and Irma Dorothea (Lessman) Brammer. She grew up in the Wayne area and graduated from Wayne High School in 1944. Gloria worked for the Wayne Telephone Company from Jan. 6, 1947- July 6, 1957. She married Norman W. Vogle June 23, 1957, in Wakefield. They made their home on a farm three miles north of Coleridge. She had been a resident of Park View Haven Nursing Home since Dec. 1, 2017.

Gloria was a very active member of the Immanuel Lutheran Church, Coleridge, serving several terms for the Immanuel Lutheran Church women and was a delegate to several District conventions. She sang in the Senior Choir and was a Vacation Bible School helper, teacher and superintendent for many years. Gloria was a member of the Lutheran Brotherhood N.E. Branch 8117, serving as historian. She was a member and former secretary of the Cedar County Historical Society. She was a member of the Recreation Club and Nightingales Club, and served where needed in the Coleridge community. Gloria served as a chairperson of the plant and flower department at the Cedar County Fair for many years. She enjoyed keeping family histories, stamp collecting, exhibiting at the Cedar County Fair, photography, gardening, canning, flowers, decorating cakes and other crafts, hunting, fishing and going to baseball games with Norman.

Gloria is survived by a sister, Bonnadell Koch,Wayne; two nephews, Ronald Koch, Ponca, and Rodney Koch, Omaha; a niece, Candyce Patten, Reno, Nev.; a sister-in-law, Marjorie Guy, Hartington; brother-in-law and sister-in-law, Wayne and Norma Jean Vogle, Coleridge; nieces, nephews, great-nieces and nephews and great-great-nieces and nephews.

She was preceded in death by her parents; husband, Norman, Oct. 23, 2009, at the age of 80; a sister and her husband, Lila and Joe Patten; nephew, Thomas Patten; and a brother-in-law, Marlyn Koch.