CROFTON — Geraldine Kay “Geri” Buschkamp, 74, Crofton, died April 19, 2017, at St. Elizabeth’s Hospital, Lincoln. No services are being planned. The family is planning a Celebration of Life party for her toward the end of this summer.

The Wintz Funeral Home, Crofton, is assisting with arrangements. The date of the Celebration of Life party will be announced in the Crofton Journal.

Geri was born June 28, 1942, at Creighton, to Everett Vincent and Evelyn (Bell) Johnson. She grew up in Wausa, and married Vernon Buschkamp Jan. 14, 1960, in Creighton. They made their home in Mission Hill, S.D., and then South Yankton, for a short time until they moved to Crofton in the mid 1960s.

She did babysitting in her home, worked for the Crofton Senior Citizens Center, as well as doing eldercare for the state of Nebraska.

Geri’s interests were wide and varied, but the things she loved the most were visiting friends and family, nature, reading books, history, antiques and photography.

Geri is survived by her husband, Vern Buschkamp, Bloomfield; a son, Dan Buschkamp, Crofton, and a daughter, Deb Buck and her husband, Charles, Lakewood, Colo.

She was preceded in death by her parents; her sister, Davida Ann Brunken; and a daughter, Dee Ann.

In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be made to Crofton Fire and Rescue, 205 W Iowa St., Crofton, NE 68730 – contact: Katie Tramp; or Saint Elizabeth’s Hospital/Burn Center, Saint Elizabeth Foundation, 6900 L Street, Ste 100, Lincoln, NE 68510-9942, www.SaintElizabethOnline.com, 402/219-7052, in memory of Geraldine Buschkamp.