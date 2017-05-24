OMAHA — Gerald Allyn Krause, Omaha, died May 14, 2017, in Omaha.

Memorial services were May 17 at FaithWestwood United Methodist Church, Omaha.

Crosby Burket Swanson Golden Funeral Home, Omaha, was in charge of arrangements.

Born in Lincoln Dec. 30, 1928, and raised in Hartington by Allyn and Lillian Krause, Gerald was very active in sports and graduated from Wayne State College with a degree in history. Jerry met LaNita Woods in 1948 at a fireman’s ball in Wayne. They were married Dec. 9, 1951, celebrating their 65th anniversary in 2016.

Gerald worked many odd jobs as a young man, including work as an electrician for Anderson Electric Company, then worked for the Omaha post office for ten years. His longest career was working 24 years for the U.S. Army Corps of Engineers. Jerry served in the Army during the Korean War. He was active in the Boy Scouts, earning his Eagle and Order of the Arrow, then as Scoutmaster, earning the Silver Beaver award.

An avid golfer and Nebraska football fan, he and LaNita were season ticket holders for over 30 years. Jerry and LaNita are charter members of Faith Westwood United Methodist Church.

Jerry is survived by his wife, LaNita; sister, June (Richard) Lindemann, Broomfield, Colo.; three children, Lori (Eriks) Pencis, Aurora, Colo.; Steve (Linda), Placentia, Calif.; and Al (Erin), Lincoln; eight grandchildren,11 great-grandchildren, and will be missed by many other family members and friends.

In lieu of flowers, please make donations to American Legion–Millard Post; Disabled American Veterans and Boy Scouts of America.