CROFTON — Genevieve Lee Filips, 83, Crofton, died Dec. 31, 2016, at the Avera Sacred Heart Hospital, Yankton, S.D.

Visitation and a Vigil Service were Jan. 2 at the Wintz Funeral Home, Crofton.

Mass of Christian Burial was Jan. 3 at the St. Rose of Lima Catholic Church, Crofton, with Rev. Timothy Podraza officiating.

Burial was in the St. Rose of Lima Cemetery, Crofton. Pallbearers were Bob Filips, Bob Hegge, Ryan Lammers, Jim Wortmann, J.R. Munson and Jim Hames.

Genny was born April 7, 1933, at Crofton, to Cliff and Irene (O’Connor) Crumpacker. As a young child, she and her family moved from Crofton to the Los Angeles, Calif., area. She graduated from high school in California and then attended the St. Elizabeth Nursing School in Los Angeles. She married Paul Troxel and they had three sons, Cliff, Dan and John. Genny worked as a registered nurse in the Los Angeles area for 25 years. She went back to school in San Francisco and received her master’s degree as a nurse practitioner and practiced medicine for 17 years at the VA Hospital in Livermore, Calif. Genny and Alfred Filips met again at the Crofton Centennial in 1992. She moved back to Crofton in 1993 and married Alfred in September of 1995 in Las Vegas, Nev.

Genny was a member of the St. Rose of Lima Catholic Church, Crofton. She liked antiques and she and Alfred had the AlGens antique store in Crofton for several years. She liked reading, bird watching and loved her cats.

She especially enjoyed spending time with her family and grandkids.

Genny is survived by her husband, Alfred, Crofton; three sons, Cliff Troxell, California; Dan Troxell, Reno, Nev.; and John and Tammy Troxell, Clipper Bay, Calif.; several grandchildren and great-grandchildren; two step daughters, Brenda and Dale Elsasser, Omaha, and Rhonda and Kevin Schieffer, Riverton, Wyo.; and three step grandchildren.

She was preceded in death by her older twin sisters, Irene and Geraldine Crumpacker.