HARTINGTON — Francis J. Dreesen, 89, Hartington, died Nov. 2, 2017, at the Hartington Care and Rehabilitation Center.

Visitation and a vigil service were Sunday, at church, and continued Monday one hour prior to services

Mass of Christian Burial was Nov. 6 at Holy Trinity Catholic Church, Hartington, with the Rev. Eric Olsen officiating.

Burial was at St. Michael’s Cemetery, Hartington, with military honors by the Hartington VFW Post #5283 and the American Legion Riders.

Pallbearers were Travis Becker, Shane Becker, Turner Becker, Anthony Dreesen, Shawn Peed, Myles Lammers and Tim Wieseler.

Honorary pallbearers were Sarah Peed, Megan Becker, Madison Becker, Miranda Lammers, Haley Becker, Carly Becker, Sydney Becker, Natalie Becker and Kate McVey.

Francis Joseph Dreesen was born March 31, 1928, in rural Hartington, to Roman Joseph and Lucy Agnes (Dresden) Dreesen. He grew up in the East Bow area and attended grade school there. Francis graduated from Hartington High School in 1945. He worked on the farm with his dad and at the Coleridge Elevator prior to serving in the U.S. Army from 1951-1953, during the Korean War. After returning from the service, Fran lived in the Crofton/Constance area with his parents and worked in Yankton, S.D., for Clem’s Tire Service. He married Adaline Veronica Schieffer Oct. 16, 1956, in Constance. Fran and Adaline lived in Yankton for a few years before moving to Hartington. Ron Clem helped Fran get his own business started in 1958, which was named Dreesen Tire and Battery. During this time, Fran and Adaline raised Adaline’s four siblings, Diane, LaVerda, Donna and Ron, in their home. Fran and Adaline would then raise their own children, Sandy, Shelly and Roman. Fran retired from the tire business in 1997. Fran also drove for Big A Auto Parts and delivered for Floral Designs.

Francis was a member of Holy Trinity Catholic Church and its Perpetual Adoration. Fran loved to hunt pheasants, quail, grouse and deer. He also enjoyed camping, fishing and their time down by the river. Many lasting memories were made with family and friends during these activities. Fran loved baseball and managed the Hartington Braves for a couple years. He truly loved to watch and follow all his kids and grandkids activities.

Francis is survived by his wife of 61 years, Adaline, Hartington; three children and spouses, Sandy and Mark Becker, Hartington; Shelly and Trent Becker, Hartington; son, Roman Dreesen and his fiancé, Tory Ford, Lincoln; 11 grandchildren and six great-grandchildren.

He was preceded in death by his parents, Roman and Lucy Dreesen; sisters, Evelyn Lowe and Margaret Lammers; and brother, Ken Dreesen.