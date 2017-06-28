YANKTON, S.D. — Florence J. Heine, 96, Yankton, S.D., died June 24, 2017, at her residence.

Visitation will be July 2, St. Benedict’s Catholic Church, Yankton, from 2-5 p.m., with a Vigil Service at 4 p.m. Visitation will continue Monday, one hour prior to services.

Mass of Christian Burial will be July 3, at 10:30 a.m., at St. Benedict’s Catholic Church, Yankton, with the Rev. Ken Lulf officiating.

Burial will be at the Immaculate Conception Cemetery, rural St. Helena.

Pallbearers will be Don Karras, Jeremy Heine, Ryan Smith, Shawn Heine, Tony Heine, Christopher Talsma, Robbie Heine and Garrett Heine.

Honorary pallbearers are her many grandchildren and great-grandchildren.

Arrangements are under the direction of the Wintz and Ray Funeral Home, Yankton.

Florence was born Oct. 17, 1920, in St. Helena, to Henry and Mary (Temme) Becker. As a teenager, Florence moved to Chicago, Ill., and worked at the defense plant. After returning home, she married Gerhardt Heine Oct. 16, 1944, and lived on the family homestead for many years. After Gerhardt’s death in 1969, Florence stayed involved with the family farming and cattle operation, later settling in Yankton, S.D.

Florence was an active member of Saint Benedict’s Catholic Church, Yankton. She was a past member of Immaculate Conception Catholic Church and Altar Society, St. Helena. She was also active in the following organizations: The Deanery of the Arch Diocese of Omaha, a member of Cursillo (Christians Who Encounter Christ), The Saint Isidore Club, Rosary Club, Catholic Daughters, Funeral Committee, Women’s Club, Muffin Ladies, and volunteered at the Avera Majestic Bluffs and Avera Sacred Heart Hospital as an Extraordinary Minister.

Florence had a deep passion for faith and family, and enjoyed entertaining guests in her home, these were just a few of her many treasures. Throughout the years she was active in the Red Hat Ladies, Questers, the Yankton Area Arts Association, and numerous card clubs. She never missed an opportunity to watch the Nebraska Cornhuskers with many friends and family. She always made her home a gathering place for all.

Florence is survived by her three daughters and four sons, Gary (Arlene) Heine, Yankton, S.D.; Gene (Aggie) Heine, Yankton, S.D.; Dion Karras (the late Chris Karras), Sioux Falls, S.D.; Ron Heine (fiance Connie Potts), Yankton, S.D.; Tom (Pat) Heine, Yankton, S.D.; Cindy (Robert) Smith, Mission Hill, S.D.; Annette (Don) Talsma, Fredricksburg, Va.; daughter-in-law, Janet (wife of the late Steve) Heine, Fordyce; 25 grandchildren; 25 great-grandchildren; and many nieces and nephews, on both the Becker and Heine families.

She was preceded in death by her parents; husband, Gerhardt Heine; sons, Richard Heine and Steve Heine; and a daughter, Mary Heine; a sister, Leone Becker; three brothers, Henry Becker, Alphons “Mac” Becker and Julius Becker; and son-in-law, Chris Karras.