RANDOLPH — Emma Louise (Krohn) Folkers, 94, Randolph, died May 1, 2017, at Park View Haven, Coleridge.

Visitation was May 8 at Johnson Funeral Home, Randolph.

Funeral services were May 9 at Johnson Funeral Home, Randolph, with Seth Folkers officiating.

Interment was in Rose Hill Cemetery, McLean, Neb.

Pallbearers were Kenneth Doering, Henry Doering, David Folkers, Fred Krohn, Jim Kumm and Gene Quist.

Emma was born Nov. 1, 1922, at Wausa, to Gustav and Auguste (Dibbert) Krohn. She attended Knox County rural school, near Wausa, and was very sad she was not able to attend high school, and her hope was to later become a teacher. She enjoyed helping her sisters with their children. Emma moved to Sioux City, Iowa, and was employed as a waitress at Pete’s Restaurant.

Emma married Paul Henry Folkers March 23, 1947, at Golgotha Lutheran Church, Wausa. The couple farmed near Smithland, Iowa, for one year. Emma enjoyed visiting Loess Hills during their time living in Iowa. They moved to farm north of Randolph and in 1962, moved to farm northeast of Randolph. On July 6, 1964, Paul Folkers died of cancer. Emma worked hard after her husband’s death, as she sold cream and eggs from the farm and her sons raised livestock. Emma moved to Randolph in 1989.

She enjoyed reading, volunteering at Randolph Senior Center and St. John’s Food Pantry.

Emma was a member of St. John’s Lutheran Church, Randolph, since 1948, and also a member of St. John’s Ladies Aid. She was formerly a member of Golgotha Lutheran Church where she was baptized and confirmed.

Surviving Emma are her three sons, Delwyn Folkers, Shawnee, Kan.; Merlin and Dorothy Folkers, Randolph; and Steven and Theresa Folkers, Norfolk; daughter-in-law, Beverly Folkers, Menomonee Falls, Wis.; eight grandchildren; two great-grandchildren; and sister-in-law, Hazel Krohn, Bloomfield.

Preceding Emma in death are her parents; husband, Paul; son, Brian; and three sisters and three brothers.