Norfolk — Elsie V. (Hilkemann) Lockwood, 100, died Feb. 18, 2017, at Heritage of Bel Air Nursing Home, Norfolk.

Visitation will be 4-7 p.m., Feb. 25, at Stonacek Funeral Chapel, Norfolk.

Funeral services will be 10:30 a.m., Feb. 25, Stonacek Funeral Chapel, Norfolk, with Rev. Dr. Mike Vincent officiating.

Interment will be 1:30 p.m., at Randolph City Cemetery, Randolph.

Casket bearers will be Ray Ferguson, Matthew Ferguson, Sam Ferguson, Brian Hilkemann, Larry Glandt, Don Liedman and Todd Hilkemann.

Elsie was born May 30, 1916, in Cereal-Alberta, Canada to Rev. David and Ethel (James) Simpson. She graduated from Randolph High School in 1934. Elsie married Herbert Hilkemann May 30, 1938, in Shelton. Herbert died November 1965. She married Richard Lockwood May 1974 in Yuma, Ariz. Richard died in November 1980.

Elsie taught at a rural country school in the Randolph area before marrying Herbert Hilkemann. After marriage, Herbert and Elsie farmed in the Sholes area. After Herbert passed away, Elsie moved to Lincoln and went to nursing school to be an L.P.N. She worked as an L.P.N. for 12 years at the Lutheran Hospital in Norfolk. She then moved to Escondido, Calif., where she continued working as an L.P.N. She met Richard Lockwood in California and they were married. They then moved back to Nebraska in 1978 and lived in Stanton. In 1982, Elsie moved to Norfolk.

Elsie was a member of First Christian Church, Norfolk, and former member at the United Methodist Church.

She helped out at Norfolk Senior Center and also helped out at Thursday men’s breakfast.

Elsie loved to play the piano playing while she lived at the Meadows, Norfolk, until she was 96. She also enjoyed playing cards, sewing and crossword puzzles.

Survivors include sons, Ron (Donna) Hilkemann, Norfolk and Senator Robert (Julie) Hilkemann, Omaha; daughter-in-law, Bonnie Hilkemann, Geneva, Ill.; eight grandchildren and 19 great-grandchildren; and a sister, Doris Ring, Ponca City, Okla.

She was preceded in death by two husbands, Herbert Hilkemann and Richard Lockwood; son, Rev. Larry Hilkemann; parents, Rev. David and Ethel Simpson; and sisters, Lillian Saunders, Pat Gilman and Kathleen Simpson.