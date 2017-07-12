Wausa — Elno Kinkaid, 92, Wausa, died July 6, 2017, at Faith Regional Health Services, Norfolk.

Visitation was Monday at the church.

Memorial services were July 11 at United Methodist Church, Wausa. Rev. Judy Carlson officiated, with burial in Woodlawn Cemetery in Wausa.

Brockhaus Funeral Home, Wausa, was in charge of arrangements.

Elno Harrison Kinkaid, son of G.H. and Eva (Hughes) Kinkaid, was born March 4, 1925, near Randolph. He graduated from Liberty High School near Pleasant Valley. He was married to Barbara Dowling June 22, 1947, at the Congregational Church, Hartington. Five children were born to them, Dennis, Dayle, Brad, JoAnn and Scott. He lived in the Pleasant Valley area until July 2015, when he moved to Countryside Villa, Wausa.

Elno was a member of Wausa United Methodist Church, where he and Barb transferred their membership in 1971.

His life revolved around three things: family, faith and farming. He was very proud of his extended family and enjoyed playing cards and visiting with friends and family. A good neighbor to all, he was grandpa to generations of youngsters in the area. Elno was active in his church, where he was lay leader for many years and ushered for countless funerals. He watched agriculture evolve from picking corn by hand with a team and wagon to driving a computerized 12-row combine and was always interested in innovation and education.

Elno served in the United States Army from 1945-1947 and was part of the army of occupation in Japan. He later was involved in the V.F.W. Post 5824, Wausa.

Survivors include, Denny and Dee Kinkaid, Columbus; Dayle and Carmella Kinkaid, Elgin; Brad Kinkaid and Deb Bockus, Roberts, Wis.; JoAnn and Dan Moseman, Firth; and Scott and MeLea Kinkaid, Hartington; ten grandchildren; 20 great-grandchildren; sister, Elaine Wakeley, Wausa; and brothers, Rodney and Rosann Kinkaid, Terrell, Texas; and Elton and Jinny Kinkaid, Fountain Valley, Calif.

He was preceded in death by