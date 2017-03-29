FORDYCE — Eleanor J. Buschelman, 99, Fordyce, died March 19, 2017, at the Hartington Care and Rehabilitation Center, Hartington.

Visitation and a Vigil service were March 24 at the Wintz Funeral Home, Hartington, and continued Friday, at church, one hour prior to services.

Mass of Christian Burial was March 24 at St. John the Baptist Catholic Church, Fordyce, with the Rev. Jim Keiter officiating.

Burial was in the parish cemetery, Fordyce.

Pallbearers were Mason Buschelman, Justin Feiszli, David Rusbasan, Dan Kneifl, Deon Wilson and Robert Lee Fillian.

Eleanor Josephine Buschelman was born Nov. 10, 1917, in Beaver Creek, to Frank and Frances (Holtzbauer) Janssen. She attended country school during her elementary years and graduated from Mount Marty High School, Yankton, S.D. Eleanor would board with the nuns during the week for school and come home for the weekends. She also received an associate degree in education from Mount Marty College. Eleanor taught in a one-room school house north of Menominee and at Beaver Creek, north of Crofton. She married Siegfried Anthony Buschelman Oct. 12, 1942, in Crofton. Eleanor continued to teach the first year of her marriage and then raised her children. She taught fourth grade at Holy Trinity in Hartington around 1963. In 1968, she began teaching at St. John the Baptist school, Fordyce, and remained there for 22 years, retiring in 1990. Eleanor had furthered her education by obtaining her bachelor’s degree in education from Mount Marty in 1970. She did substitute teaching after retiring from teaching. Eleanor learned to play piano by ear at age five and continued throughout her life.

Eleanor was a member of St. John the Baptist Catholic Church, Christian Mothers, and the Ladies Guild. She loved to do needle point, embroidery, stitching, making greeting cards and to travel when possible.

Eleanor is survived by four children and spouses, Tom and Elli Buschelman, Fordyce; Mary Joan and Robert Feiszli, University Place, Wash.; Mark and Mona Buschelman, Fordyce; Lisa and Gavin McGranahan, Phoenix, Ariz.; six grandchildren, Hillary (David) Rusbasan, Amber (Dan) Kneifl, Justin Feiszli, Kevin Feiszli, Amanda (Deon) Wilson, Mason Buschelman and friend, Carrie Langer; great-grandchildren, Morgan and Cameron Rusbasan, and Brayden Kneifl; and nieces and nephews.

She was preceded in death by her parents; husband, Siegfried, Sept. 25, 2002, at the age of 85; infant daughter, Anna Lee; six sisters, Maym Peitz, Evelyn Potts, Mathilda Freng, Sister Dorothy Janssen OSB, Sister Annella Janssen OSB; and two brothers, Francis Janssen and Daniel Janssen.