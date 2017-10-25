Magnolia, Ohio — Elaine M. Ritterling, 83, Magnolia, died Sun., Oct. 1, 2017.

A memorial service was held in the Finefrock-Gordon Funeral Home, Magnolia, with Pastor Dale Boston officiating.

Born in Laurel, a daughter of the late William and Edna (Felger) Haisch, Elaine had been a 30-year resident of Farmington, Mich., before splitting time between Florida and Magnolia, Ohio. Elaine was a longtime member of St. Paul’s Lutheran Church, Farmington, where she also served as librarian, and retired as church secretary at Hope Lutheran Church, Farmington Hills.

She was preceded in death by her son, Scott Ritterling.

Survivors include her husband, Orville Ritterling, with whom she would have celebrated their 60th wedding anniversary Nov. 27, 2017; one daughter and son-in-law, Suzanne and Dr. Brady Kail; one son, Tim Ritterling; three sisters and two brothers-in-law, Eileen Allerman, Linda and Bill Gurney, Lila and Kenneth Foor; brother and sister-in-law, Irvin and Paula Haisch; grandchildren, Jacob (Morgan) Kail, and Luke, Ellie and Addison Kail; and numerous nieces and nephews.

In lieu of flowers, contributions in Elaine’s memory may be made to: The National Alliance of the Mentally Ill, (N.A.M.I.), 3803 N. Fairfax Drive, Suite 100, Arlington, VA 22203.