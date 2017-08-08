RANDOLPH — Eileen Wilhelmina Meyer, 91, Randolph, died July 23, 2017, at Colonial Manor, Randolph.

Visitation was July 27 at Johnson Funeral Home, Randolph.

Funeral services were July 28 at St. John’s Lutheran Church, Randolph, with Rev. Dr. Nicki McIntyre officiating.

Interment was at Hillcrest Memorial Park Cemetery, Norfolk.

Pallbearers were Zach Meyer, Jordan Meyer, Nolan Meyer, Randy Kleensang, Travis Kleensang, Kip Thompson and Lonnie Kleensang.

Honorary pallbearers were all of Eileen’s grandchildren and great-grandchildren.

Eileen was born Feb. 5, 1926, at Winside, the daughter of Henry and Kathryn (Beuthien) Kleensang. She was baptized and confirmed at Zion Lutheran Church, rural Hoskins. She attended Wayne County District #41 and graduated from Hoskins High School in 1942 as Salutatorian. She earned a teaching certificate from Wayne State Teachers College, Wayne. Eileen taught at Wayne County Districts #77 and 78 for five years. She was also employed at Northwestern Bell Telephone as an operator in Norfolk for five years. Eileen married Wilfred H. Meyer Jan. 18, 1953, at Zion Lutheran Church rural Hoskins. The couple farmed near Randolph until retiring in 1988, when they moved into Randolph.

Eileen was a true farmwife helping with various chores including raising chickens.

She was a member of St. John’s Lutheran Church, Randolph; a former member of Zion Lutheran Church, rural Hoskins, where she taught Sunday school and served on the Ladies Aid.

She enjoyed reading, doing word searches and watching Wheel of Fortune and Family Feud. She loved playing cards especially with her grandchildren.

Eileen is survived by her four children, Mark and Judy Meyer, Lake Crystal, Minn.; Sue Meyer, Randolph; Dan and Nita Meyer, Randolph; Mickey Meyer, Randolph; five grandchildren, Zach and Nichole Meyer, Randolph; Chelsea and Jake Ankeny, Tampa, Fla.; Katie Meyer, Randolph; Whitney Meyer, Minneapolis, Minn.; Nolan Meyer, Minneapolis, Minn.; five great-grandchildren, Hallie Meyer, Randolph; Eli Wuebben, Randolph; Talyn and Blakelyn Meyer, Randolph; Mila Ankeny, Tampa, Fla.; one sister-in-law, Rev. Dr. Nicki McIntyre, Fremont.

Preceding Eileen in death are her parents; husband, Wilfred, Oct. 22, 2006; three brothers, Eileen’s twin brother, Lester and wife, Evelyn; Herb, and Marvin and wife, Ione Kleensang.