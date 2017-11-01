MILFORD — Eileen M. Burke, 55, Milford, formerly of Coleridge, died Oct. 22, 2017, at the Fillmore County Hospital, Geneva.

The family received friends one hour prior to the services at the church.

A Memorial Mass of Christian Burial was Oct. 28 at St. Michael’s Catholic Church, Coleridge, with the Rev. David Liewer officiating.

Burial of her cremated remains was at the St. Michael’s Cemetery, Coleridge.

Arrangements were under the direction of the Wintz Funeral Home, Coleridge.

Eileen was born Jan. 29, 1962, to John and Rosemary (O’Connor) Burke at Osmond General Hospital and raised on a farm near Coleridge. She attended Coleridge Community Schools, Hartington Cedar Catholic High School and earned her GED from Wayne State College, May 20, 1982. She also attended Yankton College, Yankton, S.D.

Eileen was known for her academic gifts, her musical ability and her strong work ethic. She participated in band and the school choir. Eileen enjoyed the peace and beauty of her parents’ farm near Coleridge. On the farm, she helped with milking the dairy herd, feeding livestock, gathering eggs and working in the fields. Eileen helped raise her five younger siblings. At age 14, Eileen was affected by severe mental illness. She was disabled for the rest of her life, and the treatment of schizophrenia also severely impacted her physical health.

Eileen lived in Yankton, and attended Yankton College. She was a member of the choir and went on choir tour. She later lived in Norfolk and Lincoln. Most recently, she lived at Crestview Care Center, Milford. The family is deeply grateful to staff at Crestview Care Center for caring for Eileen.

Eileen enjoyed crafts and being around people. She had an abiding sense of style and loved coordinating beautiful ensembles. She was very proud of her Irish heritage.

It is her family’s deepest hope that difficulties of Eileen’s life and the grace with which she bore them will show others how to be kind to others with mental illness. Her vision of the world was full of love.

A lifelong Catholic, Eileen had a strong faith, and looked forward to the beauty and happiness of heaven, being reunited with loved ones, being restored to full health, and being in communion with the author of all life, her heavenly Father.

Eileen is survived by seven brothers and sisters, Martin Burke, Salina, Kan.; John Burke, Jr., Menominee; Gerry Burke (Mary), Omaha; Mary Guthrie (Clair), Lincoln; James Burke (Trisha), Omaha; Angie Benal, Lincoln; and Joseph Burke, Lincoln; 12 nieces and nephews, and many cousins.

She was preceded in death by her parents, John and Rosemary (O’Connor) Burke, Coleridge.