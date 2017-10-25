Milford — Eileen M. Burke, 55, Milford, and formerly of Coleridge, died Oct. 22, 2017, at the Fillmore County Hospital, Geneva.

The family will receive friends one hour prior to services at the church.

A Memorial Mass of Christian Burial will be Oct. 28, at 11:30 a.m., at St. Michael’s Catholic Church, Coleridge, with the Rev. David Liewer officiating.

Burial of her cremated remains will be at the St. Michael’s cemetery, Coleridge.

Arrangements are under the direction of the Wintz Funeral Home, Coleridge.