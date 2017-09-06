WYNOT — Dwain Louis Heimes, 77, Wynot, died Sept. 2, 2017, at the Hartington Care and Rehabilitation Center, Hartington. His life’s work peacefully ended this Labor Day weekend after nobly battling Parkinson’s disease for over two decades.

Visitation and a Vigil service were Tuesday at the church, and will begin at 9:30 a.m., Wednesday at the church.

Mass of Christian Burial will be Sept. 6, at 10:30 a.m., at the Holy Family (Sacred Heart) Catholic Church, Wynot, with Rev. Eric Olsen officiating.

Burial will be in the Sacred Heart Cemetery, Wynot, with military honors provided by the Wynot American Legion Post 31 and the American Legion Riders.

Honorary Pallbearers will be his granddaughters, Lauren Belt, Codi Cline, Casandra Tucker, Samantha Thramer, Brittney Mead and Megan Kaska.

Active Pallbearers will be his grandsons, Justin Belt, Taylor Belt, Derek Hingst, Garrett Hingst, Lee Sorrick, Devin Tweedy, Jacob Tweedy, Riley Heimes and Austin Heimes.

The Wintz Funeral Home, Hartington, is in charge of arrangements.

Dwain was born March 28, 1940, at his parents’ farm home northwest of Wynot, to Augustine Frank and Irene Marie (Wiebelhaus) Heimes. He graduated from Wynot High School in 1958, and served in the U.S. Army from 1962-1964. Dwain married Margaret “Marge” Becker June 23, 1964, in St. Helena. He proudly farmed for 50 years in the Obert area, until moving into Wynot in 2015. He has been a resident of the Hartington Care and Rehabilitation Center, Hartington, since 2016.

His life was one of service. Dwain was a devout man of faith and an active member of the Holy Family (Sacred Heart) Catholic Church, Wynot, where he also served as a former parish council member. In addition, he was a proud civil servant and enjoyed his time as Cedar County Commissioner from 1995-1998. Growing up on a farm himself, Dwain was known by all for his love of the land and his staunch work ethic: a trait that was firmly instilled in his children. Dwain always relished his opportunities to hunt and fish and embraced those pastimes as a way to further connect with nature. He was a member and former president of the Bow Creek Saddle Club and helped organize countless parades and trail rides. Dwain also loved the camaraderie of a good card game and enjoyed other hobbies like bowling and riding snow mobiles. Baseball was one of his favorite sports, so when he put away his cleats and glove, it was only natural he became an umpire for a number of years. Later in life, he became quite the lumberjack and spent a great deal of time cutting trees with his assortment of chainsaws. Throughout his difficult battle with Parkinson’s, he never issued complaint, but rather taught us all valuable lessons about humility, dignity and integrity. Dwain will be fondly remembered for his sharp wit, his willingness to help others, his faith and his profound love for his family.

Dwain is survived by his wife, Marge, Wynot; seven children, Peggy and Dan Belt, Battle Creek; Deborah and Samuel Johnson, Allen; Sandra and Shannon Sorrick, Norfolk; Douglas Heimes, Gretna; Lori Sutton, Omaha; Sheri Heimes, Omaha; Kent Heimes, Dallas, Texas; 15 grandchildren, seven great-grandchildren; three brothers, Melvin and Shirley Heimes, Wynot; Gary and Joyce Heimes, Lincoln; and Keith and Dana Heimes, Arizona; and a sister, Kayleen and Rocky Colavito, Germany.

He was preceded in death by his parents; a brother, David Heimes; and a sister, DeAnna Klug.