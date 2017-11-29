YANKTON, S.D. — Duane Michael Hausman, 86, Yankton, S.D., died Nov. 21, 2017, at the Avera Sister James Care Center, Yankton.

Memorial Services were Nov. 25 at the Wintz and Ray Funeral Home, Yankton, with Rev. DCruz Nicholas officiating.

Burial of the cremated remains were in the Garden of Memories Cemetery, Yankton, with military honors provided by the Ernest-Bowyer VFW Post 791.

Duane was born Nov. 20, 1931, in Yankton, to Carl Clements and Clara Josephine (Schmidt) Hausman. He grew up in the St. Helena area and served in the Army during the Korean Conflict, July 7, 1952-June 16, 1954. He farmed with his father until moving to the Lesterville, S.D.. area where he continued farming. He had been a resident of the Autumn Winds Assisted Living, Hartington, and then Yankton, until moving to the Avera Sister James Care Center, Yankton.

Duane is survived by a sister, Janet Vyborny, Utica, S.D.; a brother, David Hausman, St. Helena; and 11 nieces and nephews.

He was preceded in death by his parents; two sisters, Lugardis Grosz and Lavonne Hausman; three brothers, Dennis, Herschel and Gary Hausman; and a brother-in-law, Joe Vyborny.