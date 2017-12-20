Coleridge — Duane L. Burbach, 82, Coleridge, died Dec. 13, 2017, at the Hartington Care and Rehabilitation Center, Hartington.

Visitation and a vigil service were Friday at the church. Visitation continued Saturday one hour prior to services at the church. Mass of Christian Burial was Dec. 16 at St. Michael’s Catholic Church, Coleridge, with the Rev. David Liewer officiating. Burial was in the parish cemetery.

Pallbearers were his grandsons, Bryan Kalin, Travis Kalin, Aaron Kalin, Carter Krei, Chris Haberer, Michael Wolfe and Josh Wolfe.

Honorary pallbearers were his grandchildren and their spouses, and his great-grandchildren.

Arrangements were under the direction of the Wintz Funeral Home, Coleridge.

Duane Louis Burbach was born April 25, 1935, to Werner M. and Marjorie (Backman) Burbach in Bow Valley. In the early years, Duane farmed with his dad being involved in crop, livestock and dairy cows. He married LaDonna Marie Kneifl Aug. 21, 1956, in Newcastle. They lived in Coleridge where Duane worked for Kenny Avery doing electric repair. Duane and LaDonna purchased the Coleridge Café. After selling the café, Duane went to work for Hefner Oil & Feed, Coleridge as a commercial feed grinder. He then worked for Summers Service Station in Hartington. Duane later returned to Hefner Oil & Feed where he retired in 1992 due to health reasons. In 1995, Duane started KB Mowing with some of his grandchildren until 2015.

Duane was a member of St. Michael’s Church, its church board, and was an active member where he was an EME and maintained the St. Michael’s cemetery for 47 years, since 1968. Duane was also one of the first lectors of the church around 1970 and was involved with the youth group. He attended CEC and served on the Coleridge Housing Authority Board for several years. Duane enjoyed his family, grandchildren, camping and mowing, woodworking, and going to parades with his Uncle Roman and his team of horses.

Duane is survived by his wife, LaDonna, married 61 years, Coleridge; five children and spouses, Connie and Robert Kalin of Hartington, Linda & Terry Krei of Sioux City, IA, Cindy Haberer of Coleridge, Terry & Jacie Burbach of Coleridge; Carol and Jeff Wolfe, Hartington; 16 grandchildren; seven great-grandchildren; a sister, Sally and LeRoy Beste, Wynot; sister-in-law, Katherine and Dan McCabe, Newcastle; and many nieces and nephews.

He was preceded in death by his parents and infant sister; a brother, Dan Burbach; mother and father-in-law, Leo and Amelia Kneifl; son-in-law, Roger Haberer; granddaughter, Renae Kalin; great-grandson, Samuel Krei.