HARTINGTON — Douglas Don Milander, 67, Hartington, died Oct. 15, 2017, at the Faith Regional Health Services, Norfolk.

Visitation will be 5-8 p.m., with a Prayer Service at 7 p.m., Wednesday, at the Pilgrim Congregational UCC Church, Coleridge. Visitation will resume at 9:30 a.m., Thursday, at the church.

Funeral Services will be Oct. 19, at 10:30 a.m., at the Pilgrim Congregational UCC Church, with Rev. Gary Kimm officiating.

Burial will be in the Coleridge City Cemetery.

The Wintz Funeral Home, Coleridge, is assisting with the arrangements.