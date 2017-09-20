Omaha — Dorthea L. “Dotti” Buchanan, 67, Omaha, died Sept. 16, 2017.

The family will receive friends Sept. 21, from 6-8 p.m., at the Bel Air Chapel, Omaha.

Services will be 10:30 a.m., Sept. 22, at the Bel Air Chapel. Interment will be at Resurrection Cemetery.

Born Aug. 19, 1950, in Broken Bow, Dotti was raised in Ansley, attended Ansley High, graduating in 1968. She moved to Omaha that year and studied to be a dental assistant. However, she went to work for Peter Kiewit Sons in 1968 and met her husband Jim there in 1969. They were married in 1971. Beginning in 1981, she stayed home to be a full-time housewife and mother. Dotti was a talented tole painter and instructor and was well known for her beautiful pumpkin carvings at Halloween. Dotti loved the arts and theater. She always put the needs of others ahead of her own and was especially helpful to her children and grandchildren whom she loved deeply.

She was preceded in death by father, Francis Doyle Marsh Jr. She is survived by husband, James R. Buchanan; son, James M. Buchanan (Ashley); daughter, Kristi L. Buller (Ken); grandsons, James J. “J.J.” Buchanan and Cameron K. Buller; granddaughter, Quinn H. Buchanan; mother, Shirley Marsh; brothers, Rodney Marsh (Sharon) and Michael Marsh (Karen).

In lieu of flowers, memorials to Ralston Community Theater or Nebraska Humane Society.

Arrangements are under the directions of Heafey Hoffmann Dworak Cutler Bel Air Chapel, Omaha.