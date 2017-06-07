Laurel — Dorothy Maitland Skovbo, 86, Laurel, died May 31, 2017, at her home.

Dorothy Irene Skovbo was born Oct. 30, 1930, at Nashua, Iowa, to Thomas and Clara (Mohring) Maitland. She was baptized at Nashua. She graduated as Valedictorian of her class at Plover High School, Plover, Iowa, and St. Joseph School of Nursing, Sioux City, Iowa. Dorothy married Verlyn Wentworth March 18, 1948, in the Little Brown Church In The Vale, Nashua, Iowa. Dorothy married Paul Skovbo May 28, 1982, at Laurel. Through the years she was a telephone operator in Storm Lake, Iowa, and in Laurel, she managed the Den Café and was a store clerk. Dorothy became a registered nurse at the age of 48. She was employed at Mercy Medical Center, Sioux City, Iowa; Punta Gorda, Fla., S.D.A. Hospital; and San Marcos Medical Center, San Marcos, Texas; retiring in 1994. She then divided her time between Laurel, and Weslaco, Texas.

Dorothy was a Den Mother and Girl Scout Leader. She enjoyed golfing, bowling, crossword puzzles, and a mean game of Scrabble.

Dorothy is survived by her children, Susan (Gene) Roach, South Sioux City; James (Mary) Wentworth, Marietta, Ga.; Carolyn (Brad) Harder, Laurel; seven grandchildren; five great-grandchildren; brothers, Roger (Jane) Maitland, Crossville, Tenn.; John (Linda) Maitland, Cedar Falls, Iowa; and Thomas Maitland, Joliet, Ill.; sister, Adah V. Hadenfeldt, Storm Lake, Iowa; and nieces and nephews.

Dorothy was preceded in death by her parents; husband, Paul Skovbo, in 2002; and two brothers, Jim Maitland and Darwin Maitland.