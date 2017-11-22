Fordyce — Donovan B. Wiebelhaus, 83, Fordyce, died Nov. 18, 2017, at the Hartington Care and Rehabilitation Center, Hartington.

Visitation and a Vigil service were Tuesday, at St. John the Baptist Catholic Church, Fordyce. Visitation will continue Wednesday at church, one hour prior to services.

Mass of Christian Burial will be Nov. 22, at 10:30 a.m., at St. John the Baptist Catholic Church, with Rev. James Keiter officiating.

Burial will be in the parish cemetery, Fordyce, with military honors by the Hartington VFW Post 5283 and the American Legion Riders.

Pallbearers will be Josh Wiebelhaus, Seth Wiebelhaus, Joe Wiebelhaus, Chad Wiebelhaus, Clint Wiebelhaus, and Zachary Wilson.

Arrangements are under the direction of the Wintz Funeral Home, Hartington.

Donovan Bernard Wiebelhaus was born Dec. 3, 1933, in Fordyce, to Albert and Katherine (Juergens) Wiebelhaus. He grew up in Fordyce and attended school there until the tenth grade. He attended the 11th and 12th grades at Sioux City Heelan, graduating in 1951. While attending Heelan, Donovan boarded with a private family in Sioux City, Iowa. Donovan attended the University of South Dakota for two years before he was drafted into the Army, serving in Germany from 1956-1958. He has farmed ever since his return from the Army.

Donovan was a member of St. John the Baptist Church, Fordyce; the Hartington AMVETS, and the Catholic Order of Foresters.

He is survived by his brother, Alburn and wife, Vivian Wiebelhaus, Fordyce; a sister, Phyllis Kneifl, Palmdale, Calif.; and many nieces and nephews.

Donovan was preceded in death by his parents, Albert and Katherine Wiebelhaus, and brother, Charles.