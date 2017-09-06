Laurel — Donna M. Forsberg, 73, Laurel died Aug. 30, 2017 at Providence Medical Center, Laurel.

Visitation and a prayer service were Sept. 5 at Evangelical Free Church, Concord.

Funeral services will be 10:30 a.m., Sept. 6, at Concord Evangelical Free Church, Concord, with Rev. Todd Thelen officiating.

Active pallbearers will be Mark Peterson, Steve Peterson, Brian Wickett, Joel Jansen, Dick Carlson, Larry Carlson and Dan Hansen.

Interment will be in Concord Cemetery, Concord.

Arrangements were under the direction of Hasemann Funeral Home, Laurel.

Donna Mae Forsberg was born Jan. 8, 1944, in Grand Island, to LaVern and Hilvie (Carlson) Peterson. In 1952, the family moved to Concord. Donna graduated from Laurel High School in 1962. After high school, she worked in Wayne for the telephone company, then Security National Bank, Laurel. Donna married Denny Forsberg June 19, 1965, at the Concord Evangelical Free Church, Concord. She was then employed at State National Bank, Wayne, until she stayed home to raise her family. The couple lived and farmed near Concord.

Donna was a member of the Concord Evangelical Free Church. She loved her Lord and Savior Jesus Christ, studying the Bible and leading many Bible studies. She enjoyed taking care of her family and was well known for putting other’s needs ahead of her own. Donna also loved chocolate.

Donna is survived by her husband of 52 years, Denny Forsberg, Laurel; sons, Mike (Kim) Forsberg, Laurel, and Craig Forsberg, Norfolk; daughter, Becky Forsberg, Bennington; five grandchildren, Mason, Makayla, Megan and Miles Forsberg, Laurel; and Blake Forsberg, Bennington; brother, Norman (Ivalynn) Peterson, Leawood, Kan.; sister, Jerene (Tim) Wickett, Omaha; brother-in-law, Arne (Janice) Forsberg, Sedro-Woolley, Wash.; aunt, Eleanor Carlson, Laurel; and many nieces, nephews, and cousins.

Donna is preceded in death by her parents, Hilvie, in 1961,and LaVern, in 2002; grandparents; aunts and uncles.

Memorials may be directed to the Forsberg family for later designation.