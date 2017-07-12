WYNOT — Donald Joseph Schroeder, 84,Wynot, died July 1, 2017, at the Avera Sacred Heart Hospital, Yankton, S.D., with his family by his side.

The family received friends Wednesday, with a Vigil Service at the church.

Mass of Christian Burial was July 6 at the Holy Family (Sacred Heart) Catholic Church, Wynot.

Burial of his cremated remains was in the Sacred Heart Cemetery, Wynot, with military services provided by the Wynot American Legion Post 31.

Honorary Pallbearers were his grandchildren.

The Wintz Funeral Home, Hartington, assisted with arrangements.

Don was born Dec. 22, 1932, on the family farm near St. James, to Hugo Joseph and Irene (Mallett) Schroeder. He attended St. James Catholic Elementary School and graduated from Wynot High School in 1950. He joined the U.S. Army and served in the Korean Conflict from 1951-1953. After his military service, he attended Iowa State University, graduating in 1960 with a degree in animal husbandry. Don married Doral Ketter June 25, 1960, in Wynot. They made their home in Wynot and he practiced veterinary services for many years in Dixon, Cedar and Knox counties in Nebraska before retiring in 2002.

Don was a member of the Holy Family (Sacred Heart) Catholic Church, Wynot, and the Wynot American Legion Post 31. He loved to dance to polka music with his wife.

Don is survived by his wife of 57 years, Doral, Wynot; two sons, Kirk and Jeanne Schroeder, Yankton, S.D.; and Kary and Diane Schroeder, Rock Rapids, Iowa; grandchildren, Aubrey, Ethan, Evan, Shane and Melissa; and a great-grandson, Maddox.

He was preceded in death by his parents; a daughter, Keely; step father, Mike Lenzen; and a sister, Donna Newman Hackl.