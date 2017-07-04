SHOLES — Donald Jean Bauer, 90, Sholes, died June 27, 2017, at Colonial Manor, Randolph.

Memorial visitation will be 5-7 p.m., Wednesday, at Johnson Funeral Home, Randolph.

Memorial services will be 10:30 a.m., July 6, St. John’s Lutheran Church, Randolph, with Rev. Howard Rasmussen officiating.

Inurnment will be in St. Frances Catholic Cemetery, Randolph.

Military Rites will be provided by Alvin Kessler V.F.W. Post #5545 and American Legion Post #113, Randolph.

Johnson Funeral Home, Randolph, is in charge of arrangements.

Honorary pallbearers will be all of Don’s card playing buddies.

Donald was born Oct. 10, 1926, at Randolph, to Edwin and Pearl (Martindale) Bauer. He was baptized at Zion East Lutheran Church, rural Pierce. He received his education at Wayne County District #22 through the eighth grade. Don helped his dad farm when he went to the United States Army serving during World War II from Feb. 15, 1946, when he received his training at Fort Bliss, Texas, and served in Okinawa, Japan, and the Philippines, until he was honorably discharged April 5, 1947. Donald married Helen Kuhl Feb. 14, 1950, at the St. Jane Frances de Chantal Catholic Rectory, Randolph. The couple farmed in the Sholes and Randolph area until 1966, when they bought the Kuhl’s Grain Elevator, Sholes, from John Kuhl. They bought and sold grain and Kent Feed. Don received many Kent Feed awards. He retired in 1988 at the age of 62.

Don served as the Mayor of Sholes for over 50 years. He was a member of Alvin Kessler V.F.W. Post #5545 of Randolph. He was a regular member of the Randolph Card Club, where he enjoyed many hours playing Euchre and Sheephead daily.

He enjoyed fishing with his grandchildren and golfing, hunting, bowling and traveling with his wife, family and friends. You would always see him driving his pickup early in the mornings checking crops and livestock.

Survivors include his wife of 67 years, Helen Bauer, Sholes; one son, Tom and Judy Bauer, Sholes; five grandchildren, Jim and Tina Bauer, Tilden; John and Danille Bauer, Randolph; Jesse Bauer and special friend, Shaunna, North Platte; Sherri Glanz, Lincoln, and Staci and Tim Ortiz, Lincoln; seven great-grandchildren; one brother, Arnold and Bev Bauer, Seattle, Wash.; and several nieces and nephews.

Don was preceded in death by his parents; daughter, Donna Glanz; three sisters, Darlene, Margie and Phyllis; and one brother, Dale.