Hubbard — Dixie Elaine Cadwallader, 64, Hubbard, died Oct. 29, 2017, at her home near Hubbard.

The visitation and a prayer service were Nov. 1 at St. Mary’s Catholic Church, Hubbard.

Mass of Christian Burial was Nov. 2 at St. Mary’s Catholic Church, with Father Paul Albenesius celebrating the Mass.

The burial was at St. Mary’s Catholic Church Cemetery, Hubbard.

Arrangements were under the direction of Munderloh-Smith Funeral Home, Emerson.

Dixie was born April 18, 1953, in South Sioux City, to Gene and Emma (Carr) Davis. She attended grade school in South Sioux City, junior high at Emerson Sacred Heart School, and graduated from Emerson High School. She received her associate’s degree from Northeast Community College, Norfolk, and went on to attend Wayne State College. She married Gary Cadwallader Jan. 16, 1971, in Hubbard. The couple lived in Niobrara and Arizona for two years and Concord for 25 years where she worked construction. Dixie retired in Hubbard four years ago. She enjoyed sewing, making western shirts, yard work and gardening.

Dixie is survived by her husband, Gary Cadwallader, Hubbard; sisters, Jeanne (John) Wried, Wakefield, and Karen Merchant,Carroll; and three nephews.

She was preceded in death by her son, Shane Cadwallader; parents-in-law, Bud and Anna Cadwallader; parents, Gene and Emma Davis; sisters, Katheryn (Sunny) Crawford and Sharon Westerhold.

Memorials are suggested to the family for future designation.