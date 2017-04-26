Randolph — Dianna Huetig, 61, Randolph, died April 21, 2017 at the Nebraska Medical Center, Omaha.

Visitation with family present will be 5-7 p.m., at Union Presbyterian Church, Belden.

Funeral services will be 10:30 a.m., April 27, at Union Presbyterian Church, Belden, with Rev. Bob Burdett officiating.

Pallbearers will be Dallas Schnieder, Dave Anderson, David Broders, Richard Broders, Brad Stapelman, Theron Harris and Mark Gubbels.

Interment will be in Belden Cemetery, Belden.

Arrangements are under the direction of Hasemann Funeral Home, Laurel.

Dianna Arlene Huetig, was born April 19, 1956, at O’Neill, to Howard and Arlene (Hafsaas) Harris. She graduated from Spencer High School and had four years of college. Dianna worked at Target for many years as well as other retail stores and Eldorado Hills Golf Course, Norfolk. She was also a substitute teacher for many schools. Dianna married Douglas “Ted” Huetig July 4, 1992, at the Union Presbyterian Church, Belden. They lived all of their married life in Randolph.

She was a huge lover of animals, especially her dog, Augie, and cat, Bob. Dianna’s love for her pets was only surpassed by her love for family and friends.

She enjoyed raising flowers, feeding the birds and squirrels, and especially her drives with Ted singing and enjoying the countryside. She was a wonderful aunt to her many nieces and nephews. She never complained of her illness or that she was having a difficult day. She met each day with her incredible smile and was always a ray of sunshine to those she met and loved.

Dianna is survived by her husband, Douglas “Ted” Huetig, Randolph; mother, Arlene Harris, Lincoln; sister, Jeanie Harris, Lincoln; brothers, Jim (Cindy) Harris, Lincoln, and Dan (Jennifer) Harris, Acton, Calif.; sister-in-law, Cathy Huetig, Belden; nieces and nephews; and great-nieces and nephews.

Dianna was preceded in death by father, Howard Harris, and

parents-in-law, Walt and Phyllis ( Roland ) Huetig.