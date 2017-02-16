HARTINGTON — Dennis G. DeBlauw, 83, Hartington, died Feb. 6, 2017, at Avera Majestic Bluffs, Yankton, S.D.

Visitation and a Vigil service were Feb. 9 at Holy Trinity Catholic Church, Hartington, and continued Friday, at church, one hour prior to services.

Mass of Christian Burial was Friday, Feb. 10, 2017 at Holy Trinity Catholic Church, Hartington, with the Rev. Owen Korte officiating.

Burial was at the Hartington City Cemetery, with military rites by the Hartington VFW Post #5283.

Pallbearers were Daniel Goodwin, Brandon Rosberg, John DeBlauw, Jordan DeBlauw, Mike Goodwin and Tory Opfer.

Arrangements were under the direction of the Wintz Funeral Home, Hartington.

Dennis was born April 5, 1933, to Martin and Dorthy (Ausdemore) DeBlauw and grew up south of Crofton. He went to rural school until eighth grade. He then attended Liberty High graduating in 1951. After high school, Dennis farmed with his father until he was drafted in 1953. He served two years in the Army. He married Margaret Gray Oct. 11, 1958, in Constance. After their marriage, they lived near Dennis’ parents. In 1960, they moved to a farm place south of Fordyce until 1977 when they moved to Hartington, where they lived until Dennis went to the Avera Majestic Bluffs, Yankton, S.D., in August 2014.

Dennis farmed with his father and was a sheep shearer until they moved to Hartington, where he owned and operated a well drilling business, DeBlauw Service and Sales. In 1982, they sold out of the well drilling business and Dennis went to work for Terra Western, which later became Precision Agronomy. He continued to work for Precision Agronomy until he retired. During retirement, he still worked part-time for area farmers helping with various projects as well as assisting during planting and harvest times.

Dennis was active in the Constance parish, a 4H club leader and in the 1960s, because of his oldest daughter Vera’s special needs, he became very involved in getting special need programs in the area, including involvement in the Region IV program, Honey Sunday and Goldenrod Hills programs.

Dennis liked spending time with and helping out his kids and grandkids and had a passion for reading and learning about many things and liked to share his knowledge with others. He especially loved to visit with people and enjoyed telling stories.

He is survived by his wife, Margaret; seven children and spouses, Alan and Julie DeBlauw, Hartington, sons, John and Jordan; Vera DeBlauw, Norfolk; Julie and Doug Kristensen, Wausa, children, Brandon Rosberg and Brittany Rosberg; Gina and Mike Goodwin, Buffalo, Mo., son, Daniel, and wife, Rebbeca; Paul DeBlauw and Amy Nicke, Bow Valley, children, Brittany, Brandy, Tucker and Tyler; Jason and Ashley DeBlauw, Gayville, S.D., children, Keanna and Carson; Koni and Tory Opfer, Hartington, daughters, Jessica and Jaden; two sisters, Alice (Joe) Noonan, Columbus, and Mary Ellen Cayler, Crofton; sister- in-law, Nancy DeBlauw, Crofton; and many nieces and nephews.

Dennis was preceded in death by his parents, Martin and Dorthy DeBlauw; brother, Roger DeBlauw; sister, Doris Ann Jones; and a niece, Barbara Jean.