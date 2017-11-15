Coleridge — Dennis Eugene Brodersen, 66, Coleridge, died Nov. 10, 2017, in an accident on Highway 15 one mile south of Laurel.

Visitation and a Prayer service were Monday at the church, and resumed Tuesday, one hour prior to services at the church.

Funeral Services were Nov. 14 at the Immanuel Lutheran Church, Coleridge, with Rev. Russ Lambert officiating.

Burial was in the Lawn Ridge Cemetery, Coleridge.

Pallbearers were Kevin Brodersen, Aaron Brodersen, Tim Mulry, John Kohtz, John Brodersen, Dean Brodersen and Tyler Specht.

The Wintz Funeral Home, Coleridge, assisted with the arrangements.

Dennis was born May 13, 1951, in Yankton, S.D., to Oran Laverl and Beverly Luree (Christiansen) Brodersen. He grew up on the family farm northeast of Coleridge and graduated from Coleridge High School in 1969. Dennis attended Iowa State University, Ames, Iowa, for one year and then graduated with high distinction in 1973, from the University of Nebraska-Lincoln, with a degree in animal science and agronomy. Dennis and Susan J. Nelsen were married July 20, 1974, in Norfolk. After his marriage, Dennis joined his family’s farm operation which was eventually incorporated into North Star Farms focusing on hog production.

Dennis was a member of the Immanuel Lutheran Church, Coleridge, and served on the church council. He was a member and Past President of the Cedar County Pork Producers Association and was a member and served on the Board of Directors for the Nebraska SPF Swine Producers Association. He received the Nebraska Pork All American Award in 1989.

He enjoyed golfing, playing cards and spending time with his friends and family.

Dennis is survived by his wife of 43 years, Sue Brodersen, Coleridge; three children, Evan Brodersen, Coleridge, and his fiancee, Katherine McDermott; Andrea and Timothy Mulry, and their son, Guy, St. Paul, Minn.; Alex and Katherine Brodersen, South Bend, Ind.; his mother, Beverly Brodersen, Coleridge; two brothers, Ronnie Brodersen DVM and his wife, Joan, Hartington, and Bruce Brodersen DVM and his wife, Joan, Lincoln.

He was preceded in death by his father, Oran, Jan. 8, 1993, at the age of 65.