Norfolk — Dennis D. Miller, 61, Norfolk, died Oct. 12, 2017, at Faith Regional Hospital, Norfolk.

Visitation was Oct. 15 at the Stonacek Funeral Chapel, Norfolk.

Funeral service were Oct. 16 at the Christ Lutheran Church, Norfolk, with Rev. Chip Winter officiating.

Interment was in New Lutheran Cemetery, Norfolk.

Dennis Donald Miller was born April 23, 1956, to Donald Miller and Marilyn (Wade) Miller in Norfolk. He was baptized and confirmed at Christ Lutheran Church, Norfolk. He lived in the Norfolk area all of his life. He graduated from Norfolk Senior High in 1974. He married Janet Rathgeber Oct. 20, 1984, at Immanuel Lutheran Church, Coleridge. He had recently retired from the Norfolk Street Department after 35 plus years, and held numerous other road construction jobs.

Dennis enjoyed spending time with family, he was extremely proud of his children, playing hockey, coaching softball, watching Nebraska Cornhuskers football, caring for his pets, and taking care of his lawn. He also enjoyed reminding and helping people to get their sprinklers blown out during the fall. Dennis had a very strong faith and attended and volunteered as an elder at Christ Lutheran Church regularly.

Dennis is survived by his wife Janet Miller, Norfolk; son, Dustin Anderson; Tulsa, Okla.; two daughters, Brittany and Jeremy Rucker, Wichita, Kan., and Melanie and boyfriend, Nathan Love, Norfolk; four grandchildren, Dominic, Marissa, Marcus and Hayden, all of Missouri; sisters Deb (Dale) Schwartz, Omaha; Nancy Alexander, Norfolk; Linda (Bob) Moser, Elgin; Julie Miller and Michelle (Jeff) Praeuner, Norfolk; brothers, Mark Miller and Keith Miller (Sue Miller), both of Norfolk; step mother, Ann Miller, Cortland; sister, Doni (Todd) Douglass, Cortland; step siblings, Gail Miller, Judy Foote, Brenda (Bryon) Leikam, Jan Masters and Mike (Kim) Shambaugh-Miller; sisters-in-law, LaVon (Ed) Humpal, Tabor, S.D.; Karen (Don) Schultz, Coleridge; Nancy Kocmick, Gayville, S.D.; JoAnn Rathgeber, Coleridge; and brother-in-law, Eugene Rathgeber, Tyndall, S.D.; and many aunts, uncles, nieces and nephews.

He is preceded in death by his dad, Donald Miller; mom, Marilyn Miller; grandparents, Ernest and Ethel Miller, and Edward and Clara Wade; father and mother-in-law, Melvin and Delores Rathgeber; two brothers-in-law, Larry Rathgether and Keith Kocmick; and sister-in-law, Rhonda Miller.