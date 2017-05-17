COLERIDGE — Delores Minnie Rathgeber, 89, Coleridge, died May 12, 2017, at the Park View Haven Nursing Home, Coleridge.

Visitation and a prayer service were Monday at the church, and continued Tuesday prior to services at the church.

Funeral Services were May 16 at the Immanuel Lutheran Church, Coleridge, with Rev. Russ Lambert officiating.

Burial was in the Lawn Ridge Cemetery, Coleridge.

Arrangements were under the direction of the Wintz Funeral Home, Coleridge.

Honorary pallbearers were her granddaughters, Tina Humpal, Becky Melichar, Lisa Van Winkle, Jodi Addison, Jill Sohler, Laura Marshall, Brittany Rucker and Melanie Miller.

Active Pallbearers were her grandsons, Joel Humpal, Mark Rathgeber, Jimmy Humpal, Brett Rathgeber, Jason Humpal, Brandon Rathgeber, Justin Humpal and Kyle Kocmick.

Delores was born July 14, 1927, in Laurel, to Fredrick Anton and Frieda Christina Marie (Koch) Wiemers. She grew up in the Laurel area and married Melvin L. Rathgeber Oct. 17, 1948, in Coleridge. They farmed west of Coleridge. She also worked at the Farmers Union Store and then Holmquist Elevator. Melvin died April 15, 1990, at the age of 64, and in 1991, Delores moved into Coleridge. She eventually moved to The Embers Assisted Living, Coleridge, and finally moved into Park View Haven in 2012.

Delores was a member of the Immanuel Lutheran Church, Coleridge, the Willing Workers Extension Club and the Coleridge American Legion Auxiliary Post 114. She liked to bowl, sew, crochet and do word search puzzles. She especially enjoyed time with her family.

Delores is survived by her five children and spouses, LaVon and Ed Humpal, Tyndall, S.D.; Eugene Rathgeber, Tyndall, S.D.; Janet and Dennis Miller, Norfolk; Karen and Don Schulz, Coleridge; and Nancy Kocmick, Gayville, S.D.; a daughter-in-law, JoAnn Rathgeber, Coleridge; 16 grandchildren, 16 great-grandchildren, four step great-grandchildren; two sisters, Elnora Kalin, Coleridge, and Norma Jean and Wayne Vogel, Coleridge; and two sisters-in-law, Wilma Wiemers, Laurel, and Sylvia Hight, Denison, Iowa.

She was preceded in death by her parents; husband, Melvin; two sons, Donald, April 22, 1954, and Larry, Sept. 25, 2014; a son-in-law, Keith Kocmick, March 11, 2017; two sisters, Dorothy Kutil and Alverna Rathgeber; and a brother, Fred Wiemers.