BLOOMFIELD — Delmar Walter Jr., 62, Bloomfield, died Jan. 1, 2017, at his residence.

The family will receive friends one hour prior to services Friday.

Memorial services will be Jan. 6, at 2 p.m., at the Wintz Funeral Home, Crofton, with the Rev. Amanda Talley officiating.

Burial of his cremated remains will be at a later date.