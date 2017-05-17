YANKTON, S.D. — David John Naslund, 37, Yankton, S.D., died May 8, 2017, at Avera Sacred Heart Hospital, Yankton, after a five-month battle with cancer.

Visitation and a prayer service were May 10 at Trinity Lutheran Church, Yankton.

Funeral services were May 11 at Trinity Lutheran Church, with Rev. David Wildermuth officiating.

Burial was in the Garden of Memories Cemetery, Yankton.

Arrangements were under the direction of the Wintz and Ray Funeral Home and Cremation Service, Yankton.

Pallbearers were friends and teammates from his class, Nick Puppe, Travis Jordan, John Shefl, Monte Frerichs and Scott Nordby.

Honorary pallbearers were the Coleridge High School class of 1998, including classmates lost too soon, John Brummels and Ben Pinkelman.

David John Naslund was born Nov. 14, 1979, in Norfolk, to Kelly and Denise (Nordby) Naslund. He grew up in Coleridge, and graduated from Coleridge High School in 1998. He had a ton of success in sports with his greatest high school memory of winning the State Football Championship his senior year at Memorial Stadium, Lincoln. After high school, Dave followed in his father’s footsteps exploring the open road, as he drove truck until he discovered his passion of homebuilding and woodworking in 2004. Dave married Katie Dirks July 13, 2002, in Coleridge. After their marriage, they lived in Vermillion, S.D., where Dave was determined to turn his passion of building homes into a business and started Deer Creek Construction in 2006. In 2012, Dave and Katie moved their family to Yankton to be closer to the beauty surrounding the lake and raise their kids making memories in the open air. May 2014, was the start of a new chapter, as Dave and Katie combined Dave’s love for going to auctions and everything rusty, along with his woodworking talent, into a career of furniture building by opening The Lemonade Stand.

Dave enjoyed everything outdoors. When the weather was nice, he spent as much time as possible by the water or watching nature from a tree stand. When the cold weather came, he couldn’t wait to get out on the ice to catch a fish. The family’s favorite place to explore and take the dog for a swim is just a short trip through the trees in their backyard, the “Bubble.”

Dave is survived by his wife, Katie Naslund, Yankton, S.D.; three children, Addison,10; Ainsley, 8; Ty, 3; and a baby girl due in July; parents, Kelly and Denise Naslund, Coleridge; three brothers, Dennis (Tina) Naslund, Coleridge; Derek (Anna) Naslund, Randolph; and Darren Naslund, Coleridge; grandparents, Don and Lorraine Naslund, Norfolk, and Carol Nordby, Hartington; many of his in-laws including, Steve and Nancy Dirks, Coleridge; as well as Katie’s siblings, Anthony (Brenda) Dirks, Lincoln; Lindsay Dirks, Yankton, S.D.;and Katie’s grandmother, Marilyn Dirks, Coleridge; and several aunts, uncles, nieces, nephews and cousins from both sides of the family.

Dave was preceded in death by his grandfather, Dean Nordby; Katie’s grandparents, Harold “Diz” Dirks, and Jerome and Lucille Haberer; Katie’s sister who passed in infancy, Teri Dirks; and her uncle, Roger Haberer.