Victorville, Calif. — David Gene Olson, 75, Victorville, Calif., formerly of Hartington, died Sept. 3, 2017, in Victorville.

His funeral services were held at the Zion Lutheran Church, Victorville.

David was born Nov. 17, 1941, to E. Merton and Phyllis (Jenny) Olson. He was confirmed at Trinity Lutheran Church, Hartington, and graduated from Hartington High School in 1953. David married Patricia Lacina in Las Vegas, Nev. David was in the military and worked for McDonald Douglas for 17 years, then worked for the Los Alamitos Army Reserve Base for 30 years.

David is survived by his wife, Patricia, Victorville, Calif.; three children and spouses, Brian (Jenna) Olson, California; Melanie (Oscar) Zavala, Victorville, Calif.; Kristina (John) Demola, Victorville, Calif.; and a special daughter, Dianna Pyland, California; eight grandchildren; sister, Mary Kay Fetsch, Hartington; brother, Gary and wife, Dianne Olson, Melbourne, Fla.; brother-in-law Richard Hoestje, Wahoo; and several nieces and nephews.

He was preceded in death by his parents; brother-in-law, Gary Fetsch; sister-in-law, Berneice Hoestje; and niece, Cindy Fetsch.