HARTINGTON — David Aaron Meisenheimer, 47, Hartington, died Sept. 20, 2017, at Avera Sacred Heart Hospital, Yankton, S.D.

Visitation was Sunday at the Wintz Funeral Home, Hartington, and continued one hour prior to the funeral at the church.

Funeral services were Sept. 25 at Wausa Evangelical Covenant Church, Wausa, with Rev. Matt Norlen officiating.

Burial was in the Walnut Cemetery, Walnut, Ill.

Pallbearers were Matthew Meisenheimer, Willie Potts, Max Harms, Josh Harms, Mark Wheeler, Tim Baldwin, Scott Siri and Milt Rue.

David was born March 7, 1970, in Fort Wayne, Ind., to Fred and Carolyn (Lubbs) Meisenheimer. He lived in Kansas, Michigan and then Astoria, Ill., where he graduated from high school in 1988. David then graduated from Greenville College, Greenville, Ill., with a bachelor’s degree in biology. David married Rebecca Harms July 4, 1998, in Sturgis, S.D. He worked for the Soil and Water Conservation District in Princeton, Ill., until 2007, and then moved to Polo, Ill., where he worked for the USDA Natural Resource Conservation Service. In 2010, they moved to Hartington, and David was a Resource Conservationist for Cedar County.

David was an avid outdoorsman and had a passion for hunting with his beloved beagle, Teha. He enjoyed gardening and giving the produce away. He loved music and going to concerts with his children. But above all, David loved the Lord and was very active in his church.

Survivors include his wife, Rebecca, Hartington; four children, Emma, Matthew, Erin and Lia; mother, Carolyn Meisenheimer, Walnut, Ill.,; four sisters, Kara Meisenheimer, Normal, Ill.; twin sister, Debra Meisenheimer, Dallas, Texas; Amanda (Milt) Rue, Bismarck, N.D.; and Staci (Scott) Siri, Walnut, Ill.; and many nieces, nephews and cousins.

David was preceded in death by his father, Fred Meisenheimer.

Memorials may be made in David’s name to Good News Radio, O’Neill.