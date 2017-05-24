Wakefield — Darrol H. Jahde, 83, Wakefield, died May 11, 2017, at Providence Medical Center, Wayne.

Visitation was May 16, until the time of the funeral service.

Funeral services were May 16 at St. John’s Lutheran Church, Wakefield, with Pastor William Bertrand officiating.

Burial with Military Honors was in the Wakefield Cemetery.

Bressler – Munderloh – Smith Funeral Home, Wakefield, was in charge of the arrangements.

Darrol was born March 11, 1934, in Wakefield, to Herman Klaner and Martha (Berg) Klaner; later adopted at age 4 by Meta and Fred Jahde. Other than nine months of Army service in 1957, Darrol remained a resident of Nebraska his entire life.

A primary interest of Darrol’s was genealogy, a passion that filled many hours and one he enjoyed sharing. On several occasions, Darrol joined his siblings on family reunions, notably to Yellowstone/Grand Teton National Parks. At his residence, he was honored with a volunteer badge for his compassion and helpfulness to other residents.

He was a lifelong and faithful member of the St. John’s Lutheran Church, Wakefield.

Survivors include a brother, Merle Thomsen, Woodland Hills, Calif.; two sisters, Sandra Klepper, Huntsville, Texas, and Carol Ingelson, Medford, Ore.; a cousin, Mary Leonhardt Schupanitz, Cedar Rapids, Iowa; and a niece, Debbie Kint, Laurel.

He was preceded in death by two older sisters, Margaret Kint and Dorothy Garrison.

Memorials are suggested to St. John’s Lutheran Church or the Wakefield Health Care Center.