BELLEVILLE, Ill. — Darrell F. Wurdinger, 87, Belleville, Ill., died Aug. 1, 2017, at his residence.

Visitation was Aug. 7 at George Renner and Sons Funeral Home, Belleville, and continued Aug. 8 at St. Mark Lutheran Church, Belleville.

Funeral services were Aug. 8 at St. Mark Lutheran Church, with Rev. Brian Robison officiating.

Burial with honors was at Valhalla Gardens of Memory, Belleville.

Darrell was born April 17, 1930, in Belden. He was a Korean War veteran, serving in the United States Air Force from 1951 to 1954 and in Korea in 1952. After discharge from the military, he worked briefly for McDonnell Douglas and Scott Air Force Base as an aviation mechanic. He then worked for the United States Army Aviation Systems Command, St. Louis, Mo. He retired from the federal government in 1985 as a logistical management specialist.

Darrell was a charter member of the St. Mark Lutheran Church, Belleville. For 20 years of his retirement, he was very involved with the St. Mark / St. George’s Food Pantry, serving 15 years as coordinator. He was also a member of the American Legion Post #58, VFW Post #1739, and the National Active and Retired Federal Employees Association and its local chapter #1019. He was an avid Nebraska Cornhuskers fan, “Go Big Red” and all-around St. Louis sports fan. Darrell was very proud of his entire family.

Surviving are his children, Morris Fields, Dunedin, Fla.; Terry (Diane) Fields, Smithton, Ill.; Barbara Wurdinger, Belleville, Ill.; Bonnie (Mike) Schaefer, Belleville, Ill.; and Kathy (Steve) Bamvakais, Belleville, Ill.; five grandchildren, Tony Volpitta, Wade (Shana) Fields, Jaimy (Ryan) Voigts, Rian (Katie) Beatty, and Brooke Schaefer; nine great-grandchildren; a daughter-in-law, Mary Fields; two brothers, Eldon Wurdinger and Marlin Wurdinger; a sister-in-law, Diane Wurdinger; and many nieces, nephews, and friends who will miss him dearly.

He was preceded in death by his wife of nearly 50 years, Darlene A., nee Humphrey, Wurdinger, whom he married July 5, 1957, and died Feb. 24, 2007; his parents, John E. and Josephine M., nee Pflanz, Wurdinger; a son, Jay R. Fields; brothers, Clarence, Richard and Duane (in infancy) Wurdinger; a sister, Luella Carmen; a daughter-in-law, Donna Fields; and a granddaughter, Arwen Fields.

Memorials may be made to St. Mark / St. George’s Food Pantry, St. Mark Lutheran Church or to the charity of the donor’s choice.