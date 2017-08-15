HARTINGTON — Daniel S. Leise, 55, Hartington, died Aug. 7, 2017, as a result of an accident.

Visitation and a Vigil services were Aug. 10, at Holy Trinity Catholic Church, Hartington, and continued Friday, one hour prior to services.

Mass of Christian Burial was Aug. 11 at Holy Trinity Catholic Church, with the Rev. Owen Korte officiating.

Burial was at St. Michael’s Cemetery, Hartington.

Arrangements were under the direction of the Wintz Funeral Home, Hartington.

Pallbearers were his brothers, Jeff Leise and Bill Leise, and his brothers-in-law, Rick Perk, Ken Bohlken, Ron Jueden, Jeff Potts and Charles Mason.

Honorary pallbearers were Dave and Shelly Noecker, Jay and Cindy Hochstein, Ron and Lois Lammers, Jim and Tami Anderson, Neal and Sheila Feilmeier, Pat Feilmeier and Gerri Jueden, Mike and Laurie Lammers, Rob and Brenda Miller, Chuck and Sue Becker, Corey Hochstein and Sheila Spahr, and CKPPD employees and families.

Daniel Scott Leise was born Jan. 5, 1962, in Yankton, S.D., to Harold Francis and Jolene Theresa Becker Leise. He grew up just north of Hartington and graduated from Hartington High School in 1980. He then went to Northeast Technical Community College, Norfolk, for Utility Lineman. After he graduated, he worked for Cedar-Knox Public Power for 35 years, serving as general manager since 2006. He was proud of and cared deeply for each employee and their families. He was a very respected leader of the Cedar-Knox organization.

Dan married his longtime sweetheart Debra Kay Potts, daughter of Anita Potts and the late Robert Potts, Oct. 13, 1984, at Sts. Philip and James Catholic Church, St. James. They have three children, Tyson, Shanna and Kallie.

Dan was a devoted husband and father, and continuously let them know how proud he was of them and how much he loved them. He worked especially hard to build a foundation and provide for his family. He loved spending time with his family and friends. He enjoyed vacationing, camping, restoring his car and tractor, spending time at the farm, golfing, and cheering on the Huskers. Dan was also an avid builder, spending countless hours building his shop and remodeling his home. He was very creative and could fix almost anything.

Dan was known for his witty yet gentle and compassionate personality. He loved the community he grew up in, and the people in it. Dan was a member of Holy Trinity Catholic Church. He served on the parish council, CCHS School Board, Hartington Economic Development, Knights of Columbus, and Cedar Booster Club, along with several other church and civic organizations. Dan volunteered with the youth basketball and soccer programs over the years and was devoted to bettering the town of Hartington in any way possible.

Dan is survived by his wife, Debra, Hartington; three children, Tyson Leise, St. Paul; Shanna Leise, Omaha; and Kallie Leise, Lincoln; parents, Harold and Jolene Leise, Hartington; five siblings, Deb and Rick Perk, Hartington; Sandy and Ken Bohlken, Norfolk; Sheila and Ron Jueden, Hartington; Jeff and Mary Leise, Hartington; Bill and Theresa Leise, Normal, Ill.; and many nieces and nephews.

He was preceded in death by his grandparents, Frank and Hulda Becker, and Joseph and Agatha Leise; and father-in-law, Robert Potts.