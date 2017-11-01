Stickney, S.D. — Dan August Schumacher, 56, Stickney, S.D., died Oct. 17, 2017.

Visitation and a prayer service were Oct. 20 at St. Mary’s Catholic Church, Stickney.

A memorial Mass was held Oct. 21 at St. Mary’s Catholic Church.

Arrangements were under the direction of Koehn Bros. Funeral Home, Stickney.

Dan August Schumacher was born July 14, 1961, to Robert and Florence (Wantoch) Schumacher in Mitchell, S.D. He attended Aurora Center School and Stickney High School, graduating in 1979. After graduation, he worked in construction for several years, and then started farming after the passing of his father. He was an avid outdoorsman, especially enjoying hunting and fishing.

He was a member of St. Mary’s Catholic Church, the NRA and Pheasants Forever.

Survivors include his son, August Schumacher, Stickney, S.D.; mother, Florence Hughes, Stickney, S.D.; five siblings, Cindi (Gary) Umberger, Randolph; Greg (Sherry) Schumacher, Stickney, S.D.; Marie (Tom) Guenther, Stickney, S.D.; Rita (David) Beckman, Stickney, S.D.; and Joe Schumacher, Stickney, S.D.; and many nieces, nephews, relatives and friends.

He was preceded in death by his father, Robert Schumacher; a sister, Laurie Schumacher; and his grandparents, Henry and Ellen Schumacher, and August and Agnes Wantoch.