RANDOLPH — Dale Arthur Kruse, 82, Randolph, died May 17, 2017, at Colonial Manor, Randolph.

Visitation was May 19 at Johnson Funeral Home, Randolph.

Funeral services were May 20 St. John’s Lutheran Church, Randolph, with Rev. Howard Rasmussen officiating.

Interment was in Rose Hill Cemetery, McLean.

Pallbearers were Scott Backhaus, Gerald Backhaus, Joe Wortman, Tony Thelen, Cary Kruse and David Kruse.

Dale was born Feb. 4, 1935, at McLean, to Louis and Hilda (Herman) Kruse. He graduated from McLean High School in 1952 and began working for Backhaus Sand and Gravel. Dale served in the United States Army in Germany from November 1957-November 1959, when he was discharged. He was recalled to active duty in 1961 until October 1962, serving at Fort Lewis, Wash. He returned from military service and worked as a truck driver for Backhaus Sand and Gravel for 25 years. Dale married Betty Wortman Oct. 7, 1978, at St. John’s Lutheran Church, Randolph. He drove truck for Central Transport in Norfolk for four years and two years with Marsh Farms, near Hartington, hauling grain. Dale continued driving for Heartland Concrete, Hartington, for three years, and returned to Marsh Farms until 2001, when he retired.

Dale was a member of St. John’s Lutheran Church, Randolph, where he served on St. John’s Church council for two terms.

Dale is survived by two siblings, Ila and Duane Meacham, Spencer, Wis., and Larry and Eva Kruse, Sulfur Rock, Ark.; two sisters-in-law, Marjorie Kruse, Randolph, and Mildred Kruse, Norfolk; one brother-in-law, LeRoy Dommer, Spencer, Wis.; five step children, Frank Wortman, Randolph; Margaret Lienemann, Dodge; Robert and Pam Wortman, Elkhorn; Raymond and Peggy Wortman, Springfield, Ore.; and Mark Wortman, Norfolk.

Preceding Dale in death are his parents; wife, Betty, Oct. 30, 2010; three brothers, Marley, Wayne and Gene; and one sister, Kathryn.