CROFTON — Cyril John Mauch, 81, Crofton, died March 10, 2017, at Avera Sacred Heart Hospital, Yankton, S.D., surrounded by his family.

Mass of Christian Burial was March 14, 2017 at St. Rose of Lima Catholic Church, Crofton, with the Rev. Timothy Podraza and Rev. Michael Schmitz officiating. Burial was at St. Rose of Lima Cemetery in Crofton.

Visitation, with a Vigil service, was March 13 at St. Rose of Lima Catholic Church, Crofton, and continued Tuesday, at church, one hour prior to services.

Arrangements were under the direction of the Wintz Funeral Home, Crofton.

Pallbearers were Lawrence Mauch, Duane Mauch, Tom Schwader, Bruce Wiebelhaus, Gary Leader and Francis Guenther.

Honorary Pallbearers were his grandchildren and great-grandchildren.

Cyril was born Sept. 6, 1935, the oldest of eight, to Edward Philip and Regina Veronica (Kathol) Mauch. He grew up in the Menominee area and attended country school the first two years and then parochial school in Menominee through the eighth grade. Cyril married Laverta Tramp May 27, 1957, in Crofton. They farmed near Fordyce and St. Helena and Scotland, S.D., until 1971. He then began working at the Human Service Center, Yankton, S.D., as an aide. During those years, he also worked part-time at the Yankton Care Center and Burbach Elevator. He retired in 1989 after 18 years of service.

Cyril was a member of the St. Rose of Lima Catholic Church, the Knights of Columbus and a Wood Workers Club. He made many items for the church, school, friends and family. Cyril donated many of his creations to various benefits. He enjoyed restoring old tractors and farm equipment. He could always find a use for things most people would throw away. Cyril was a very patient man who loved hunting, making sausage with the Knights of Columbus, visiting with his friends, shelling popcorn and telling stories of the past. He always had time for everyone. His strong faith carried him through difficult times. Most of all he loved being with his family.

Cyril is survived by his wife, Laverta Mauch, Crofton; five children, Kathy and Tom Schwader, Mission Hill, S.D.; Julia and Bruce Wiebelhaus, Hartington; Lawrence and Karen Mauch, Ft. Collins, Colo.; Duane and Karen Mauch, Rochester, N.Y.; and Karen and Gary Leader, Crofton; 18 grandchildren, nine great-grandchildren; two brothers, Hubert and Henrietta Mauch, Menominee, and Dan and Louise Mauch, Middleburg, Fla.; five sisters, Cleopha and Bill Uhing, Yankton, S.D.; Coletta and Cyril Wubben, Fordyce; Mary Ann and Allen Bonertz, Menominee; Ruth Johnson, Yankton, S.D.; and Rose and Rob Moore, Mitchell, S.D.

He was preceded in death by his parents, Edward and Regina Mauch; parents-in-law, Leonard and Dorothy Tramp; and a brother–in-law, Curt Johnson.