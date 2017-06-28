RANDOLPH — Clarence Leroy Berner, 76, Randolph, died June 24, 2017, at Avera Sacred Heart Medical Center, Yankton, S.D.

Visitation will be 3 – 8 p.m., Wednesday, at Johnson Funeral Home, Randolph.

Funeral services will be 10:30 a.m., June 29, at St. John’s Lutheran Church, Randolph, with Rev. Howard Rasmussen officiating.

Interment will be in Randolph Cemetery, Randolph.

Pallbearers will be Marty Thies, Myron Strathman, George Thelen, Tim Kint, Greg Thelen and Cory Buss.

Honorary pallbearers will be Norbert Thelen, Kelly Gubbels, Ed Huwaldt, Sam Reineke, Brad Lenhoff, Rick Dominisee, Vernon Heese and Jim Hilkemann.

Clarence was born May 15, 1941, on a farm north of Randolph, to John and Forest (Barber) Berner. He attended Pierce County and Knox County rural schools near Bloomfield and Lindy. He started working for Harry Huwaldt while in high school at the Phillip’s 66 station, Randolph. He graduated from Randolph High School in 1960. Clarence married Karen “Kay” Puntney July 28, 1963, at St. John’s Lutheran Church, Randolph. The couple made their home in Randolph. Clarence attended Phillip’s 66 training school in Omaha and purchased Huwaldt’s Service Phillip’s 66 station in 1968. He operated Berner’s Service until 2010 when he retired.

Clarence enjoyed fishing, hunting and golfing until his health no longer allowed. His grandchildren were his pride and joy and one great-grandchild, too.

Clarence was a member of St. John’s Lutheran Church and a former member of Randolph Volunteer Fire Department.

Clarence is survived by his wife of 53 years, Kay Berner, Randolph; four children, Janice and Kevin Koehler, Osmond; Cheryl and Pat Meyer, Lincoln; Cindy and Scott Bowers, Randolph; Bradley and Lisa Berner, Summerville, S.C.; seven grandchildren, Kayla and Cameron Korth, Randolph; Nicole Bowers and fiancé, Ty Kenner, Wood Lake; Brandi Koehler and Cody Koehler, Osmond; Alyssa Meyer and Brian Meyer, Lincoln; Blake Berner, Summerville, S.C.; one great-grandchild, Kandyce Korth, Randolph; two sisters, Shirley Poppe, Niobrara, and Charlotte and Larry Keifer, Randolph; and many nieces and nephews.

Preceding him in death are his parents, and three brothers, Johnnie, Robert and Rodney Berner.