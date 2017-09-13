Coleridge — Charlotte Lorraine Mannion, 95, Coleridge, died Sept. 4, 2017, at the Hillcrest Care Center, Laurel.

Visitation was Saturday at the church

Mass of Christian Burial was Sept. 9 at St. Michael’s Catholic Church, Coleridge, with Rev. David Liewer officiating.

Burial was in St. Michael’s Cemetery, Coleridge.

Pallbearers were Brian Lange, Stephanie Lange, Justin Lange, Austin Lange, Michaela Lange, Reagan Hansen, Aspen Hansen, Chris Hansen and Amy Hansen.

The Wintz Funeral Home, Coleridge, assisted with the arrangements.

Charlotte was born Jan. 2, 1922, in Ponca, to Edward and Anna (Cooper) Lee. She grew up in the Ponca area and graduated from Hartington High School in 1940. Charlotte married Michael L. Mannion April 23, 1946, in Ponca. They made their home in Coleridge and became the parents of two daughters, Janet and Judy.

She enjoyed baking, gardening, sewing and reading. She especially enjoyed playing pitch and dominoes and loved spending time with her grandchildren and great-grandchildren.

She was an active member of St. Michael’s Catholic Church and Altar Society, and had a strong devotion to the rosary. Charlotte was a member of the Coleridge American Legion Auxiliary Post 114 and the Nebraska Rural Letter Carriers Guild.

Charlotte is survived by her two daughters, Jan and Jim Hansen, Coleridge, and Judy and Steve Jerger, Chandler, Ariz.; four grandchildren, Stephanie and Brian Lange, Hartington; Chris and Amy Hansen, Coleridge; Cameron and Ashley Jerger, Chandler, Ariz.; Dr. Logan Jerger, Boston, Mass.; and six great-grandchildren, Austin, Justin and Michaela Lange, Aspen and Reagen Hansen and Caden Jerger.

She was preceded in death by her husband, Michael, Dec. 9, 1994, at the age of 76; and seven siblings, Blanche Hirschman, Louise Butler, Michael Lee, Clarence Lee, Louis Lee, Parthenia Beckman and Edith Allmon.