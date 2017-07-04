COLERIDGE — Cecelia M. “Sis” Calhoon, 93, Coleridge, died June 28, 2017, at Park View Haven Nursing Home, Coleridge.

Visitation and a Vigil service were Friday, at St. Michael’s Catholic Church, Coleridge. Visitation continued one hour prior to services.

Mass of Christian Burial was July 1 at St. Michael’s Catholic Church, Coleridge, with the Rev. David Liewer officiating.

Burial was at St. Michael’s Cemetery, Coleridge.

Pallbearers were Jeff Wemhoff, Chad Frerichs, Dan Fiscus, Fred Kalin, Bob Kalin and Ron Feuerbach.

Honorary pallbearers were her grandchildren, Christy, Tera, Renae, Kim, Nick, Kerry, Shelly and Jamie.

Arrangements were under the direction of the Wintz Funeral Home in Coleridge.

Cecelia Mary Calhoon was born April 28, 1924, in Coleridge, to John and Josephine (Kalin) Feuerbach. She lived on a farm until she was 12 years old, when her family moved into town. She graduated from Coleridge High School. Sis married Raymond “Kelly” James Calhoon Nov. 5, 1946, in Coleridge. Her first job was at the telephone office working the night shift, then moving to days. She worked there for one and one half years before working for the Farmers Union Store until she was expecting her first child, Carol. They had four children, Carol, Linda, Gary and Sharon. After raising her children, Sis worked as an assistant custodian for the Coleridge School for 23 years.

Sis belonged to St. Michael’s Catholic Church and the Altar Society. She enjoyed word searches, coloring books, and was an avid Husker fan. Sis liked taking car rides, playing bingo, watching TV, reading, and attending/watching sporting events. She also did embroidering.

Cecelia is survived by her three children and their spouses, Linda and Jim Haiar, Omaha; Gary Calhoon, Lincoln; and Sharon and Dennis Anderson, Coleridge; eight grandchildren; 17 great-grandchildren; and two great-great-grandchildren.

Sis was preceded in death by her parents; husband Raymond “Kelly,” Aug. 22, 1986, at the age of 68; daughter, Carol, and son-in-law, Marvin Anderson; infant grandson, Chad Anderson; and two brothers, Leonard and Jim Feuerbach.