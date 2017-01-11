Laurel — Carroll R. Addison, 72, Laurel, died Jan. 7, 2017, at his home near Laurel surrounded by his family.

The visitation was Tuesday at the Church.

Funeral services were Jan. 10 at Concordia Lutheran Church, Concord, with Pastor Randall Herman officiating.

Burial was in the Concord Cemetery.

Bressler-Munderloh-Smith Funeral Home, Wakefield, was in charge of the arrangements.

Carroll was born Nov. 28, 1944, in Sioux City, Iowa, the son of Craig and Clarabell (Mackey) Addison. He attended school in Laurel, graduating from Laurel High School in 1962. He entered the United States Army in 1966, serving during the Vietnam War. After his discharge, he married Georgia Vollers in Las Vegas, Nev., Dec. 30, 1968. They had two daughters, Jade and Dawn. Carroll received his pilot’s license, enjoyed riding his Harley and traveling the Missouri River with his good friend Jack Meyer. Most of all he loved the time spent with his family. He will forever be known as a good son, husband, father and grandfather.

Carroll is survived by his wife, Georgia, Laurel; daughters, Jade N. Addison (Robert Dunn), Sturgis, S.D., and Dawn M. Addison-Corbit (Mathias Gubbels), Laurel; and two grandchildren, Addison Jo and Audra Corbit.

He was preceded in death by his parents and brother, Clark Addison.

Memorials are suggested to ELCA Disaster Relief or Concordia Lutheran Church.