Raleigh, N.C. — Carol Louise Zimmer Nemitz, Raleigh, N.C., died Oct. 20, 2017, in Raleigh.

Mass was held at St. Raphael Catholic Church Oct. 25.

Interment will be at St. Michael’s Cemetery, Hartington, alongside her mother, father, brother and sister.

Carol and her twin brother, Edward Anton Zimmer, were born Nov. 2, 1936, in Pierre S.D., to Frederick R. Zimmer and Antoinette Fischer Zimmer. Carol attended Duchesne College and Marquette University, where she earned a degree in journalism. She worked in that field for several years.

She married Russell H. Nemitz in 1960. They have two daughters, Sheila Katherine Nemitz, Raleigh, N.C., and Julia Nemitz Cogger, Leesburg, Va. Julia and her husband, Geoffrey Cogger, have two sons, Logan Russel Cogger and Griffin Hayward Cogger.

Her parents and siblings, Edward and Joan Zimmer Frerichs, preceded her in death.