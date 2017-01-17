RANDOLPH — Carol Lynn Dowling, 59, Randolph, died Jan. 14, 2017, at her home in Randolph.

Visitation will be 3-8 p.m., with 3 p.m. Christian Mothers Rosary and 7:30 p.m. Christian Wake service, all Thursday, at St. Frances de Chantal Catholic Church, Randolph, under the direction of Johnson Funeral Home, Randolph.

Funeral services will be 10:30 a.m., Jan. 20, at St. Jane Frances de Chantal Catholic Church, Randolph, with Rev. Father John S. Andrews, St. Philip Neri, Blessed Sacrament Catholic Church, Omaha, officiating. Con-celebrants will be Rev. Father Timothy Forget and Deacon Doug Tunink.

Interment will be in St. Frances Catholic Cemetery, Randolph.

Pallbearers will be Carol’s nephews, Charlie Miller, Craig Miller, Curtis Miller, Christopher Miller, Tony Dowling, Jim Dowling, Tim Hans, Scott Neuhalfen, Jeff Graham, Dan Graham and Andy Graham.

Honorary pallbearers will be Carol’s nieces, great-nieces and great-nephews.

Carol Dowling, the daughter of Jerome “Jack” and Bonnie (Brandt) Miller, was born April 19, 1957, in Tilden. Carol grew up in Loretto where she attended country school through seventh grade. She attended Catholic school for one year, before she attended and graduated from Albion High School in 1975. After graduation, Carol received her associate’s degree from Northeast Community College. While attending college, she met the love of her life, Mike. Carol married Michael Dowling Sept. 2, 1977, at St. Michael’s Catholic Church, Albion. Carol and Mike moved to Randolph, where she worked at the Randolph co-op, had her own in-home day care, and was a secretary at the church for 27 years.

She was a member of St. Jane Frances Catholic Church, where she was a Christian Mother and involved in many church activities.

In her spare time, Carol enjoyed spending time with her family, reading, baking and baseball. She was an avid Royals and Cubs fan.

Carol is survived by her husband, Mike; son and daughter- in- law, Matt and Courtney, Port Tobacco, Md.; son, Brad, Omaha; daughter and son-in-law, Sarah and Brad Deardorff, Omaha; two granddaughters, Amayah and Rykah; grandson, Kaleb; sister, Cheryl (Jim) Bolin, Ralston; brother, Jerry (Karen) Miller, Osceola; and her mother-in-law, Orleta Dowling, Randolph.

Preceding Carol in death were her parents and her father-in-law, Glen.

In Lieu of flowers, memorials in memory of Carol should be made to the family for further designation.